Below Deck superfan Christina Applegate gets surprise message from Captain Lee Rosbach

Hollywood A-lister Christina Applegate has admitted she’s a Below Deck superfan, which earned her a special message from Captain Lee Rosbach.

The Below Deck franchise continues to be a mega-hit on Bravo, with many famous faces as fans.

One of those people is the Dead to Me star, who revealed her love for Below Deck on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

After host Kelly Clarkson and Christina spoke about the actresses’ multiple sclerosis diagnosis, the topic turned to reality television.

Christina spilled that she enjoys all the Below Deck shows and has often slid into the DM’s of several of the cast members over the years.

Although she went on to share her love of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Kelly brought the conversation back to Below Deck with a fun surprise for Christina.

Captain Lee Rosbach has a heartfelt message for Below Deck superfan Christina Applegate

Kelly shocked Christina with a surprise video message from none other than the stud of the sea, Captain Lee.

The video began with the OG Below Deck star thanking the Married with Children alum for being such a big fan of the hit-yachting show. Then he had some heartfelt words for Christina during this challenging time in her life.

“I want to encourage you to stay strong and remember that a good sailor never learns a d**n thing in calm seas,” he expressed. “So, I know you’re going to navigate these waters just fine, and if you decide you want to sail again, you just let me know because we have a deck chair with your name written all over it. Alright, And if you’d like to DM me some time and just chat, I’m here. Alright. Take care, kiddo.”

Christina was filled with smiles and emotion after the video ended, sharing her love for Captain Lee. She even admitted to having tears in her eyes after watching the video.

It was such a sweet and loving moment, for sure.

Below Deck’s Kate Chastain had Captain Lee Rosbach send Christina Applegate a message

After the video ended, Christina admitted that it wasn’t the first time she had received such sweet words from the stud of the sea.

Christina spilled that a few months ago, Kate Chastain, who will soon return to reality TV, had her pal Captain Lee send the actress some kind words via a video. The Hollywood star gushed over Captain Lee, even referring to him as “my angel.”

As Below Deck fans know, Captain Lee Rosbach has been dealing with his own health issues on Season 10 of the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.