Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5: When does it premiere?

Below Deck Season 11 has yet to hit Bravo airwaves, but that hasn’t stopped fans from asking about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

Captain Glenn Shepard and his Parsifal III crew have been fan favorites since the show was revamped for Season 2.

Introducing Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, and Colin MacRae helped Below Deck Sailing Yacht become a mega-hit.

Fans wait to have Below Deck Sailing Yacht back on Bravo airwaves each year.

This year is no exception, especially after fans were less than thrilled with Below Deck Med Season 8.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s look at when the sailing show will be back on the small screen.

When will Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiere?

Unfortunately, the wait for Captain Glenn to return with some new and returning crew members will be awhile. There is an entire season of the OG show to air before we get to see the sailing show.

Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5 at 9/8c. If Bravo follows past seasons, there will be anywhere from 15 to 17 episodes of Below Deck featuring Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Based on that timeline, Below Deck would air the Season 11 finale in mid to late May, with a possible reunion show to follow. That means Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will kick off at the beginning of June.

Even if the Below Deck Season 11 finale ends in mid-May, the Memorial Day holiday will push back Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Bravo won’t start a new season on a holiday, that’s for sure.

This points to four more months until the Parsifal III guys return to Bravo airwaves.

What else do we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

We know the upcoming Below Deck Sailing Yacht season was filmed last summer. Photos of Daisy and Gary filming on Parsifal III were leaked well ahead of Bravo’s confirmation of the show’s renewal at BravoCon.

Colin wasn’t in any pictures, and his travel adventures at the time have fans believing he won’t be on the next season.

Meanwhile, Gary’s future on the show remains up in the air amid sexual assault allegations made against him by a production team member.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the scandal broke right after filming, and Gary was soon removed from the BravoCon list of attendees.

So far, Bravo and 51 Minds has been tight-lipped on what that means for his presence on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Gary has played a key role on the show since Season 2. Editing him out or reducing his role will drastically alter the season.

Keep checking back for more updates, as details on the next sailing season will be here before we know it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, at 9/8c on Bravo.