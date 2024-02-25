Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn reacts to arrest of builder accused of stealing her money

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck got what she believes was some good news for her birthday this week — when the Below Deck Med star learned a builder accused of stealing large sums of money from her was arrested.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Sandy and her fiancee Leah Shafer sunk their savings into a dream home in Florida but said the builder ran off with their cash.

Several people in the same area made allegations of similar things happening to them.

Days after Captain Sandy’s story went viral last week, the developer behind the projects was arrested.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Captain Sandy opened up about the builder being arrested on several financial charges.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“We have a bada** detective John McGuire working non-stop. This is just the beginning and justice has and will continue to be served,” she told the outlet.

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn reacts to arrest of builder

The couple is now trying to get their home finished by themselves – all while gearing up for their May wedding.

“Hopefully it will be done by June after our wedding. We just want to enjoy our lives after this nightmare. We are working hard to earn money to finish and now have to get a construction loan,” Captain Sandy told EW.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that Spencer Calvert, the president of the Pineapple Corporation, was “arrested and charged with embezzling and misappropriating more than $100k in construction funds, first degree grand larceny of $100k or more, and organized scheme to defraud.”

On February 22, 2024, Spencer Calvert was arrested & charged with embezzling construction funds, grand larceny, and organized scheme to defraud. Calvert owns Pineapple Corporation & was in contract with customers to build homes in Nocatee. The projects were abandoned @SAO7FL pic.twitter.com/riwDUF9eY0 — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) February 23, 2024

The investigation is still active. It’s not known whether Captain Sandy and Leah will ever get their money back.

More Below Deck news

Captain Sandy’s news isn’t the only thing that has the Below Deck world buzzing.

We told earlier this month how actress and fan of the show Christina Applegate doesn’t just show her love of the hit yachting franchise from afar. The Hollywood A-lister has become super close with a Below Deck Sailing Yacht fan favorite.

Meanwhile, disgraced GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are the latest famous faces to express their love for Below Deck and how it helped them during the roughest year of their lives.

In other Below Deck news, fans wonder if Fraser Olender gets his wish and Barbie Pascual gets fired. Find out that answer here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.