Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn reveals Florida builder took her money and ran

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn has faced her fair share of drama and disappointment on the high seas.

However, right now the Bravo personality has been dealing with a major heartbreak and struggle after being ripped off.

Captain Sandy has been building her dream home in Nocatee, Florida.

The captain and her fiancee, Leah Shafer, plan to split their time between Florida and Denver, Colorado, where they currently reside.

Unfortunately, it seems they have been scammed after sinking over a million dollars into the home.

Captain Sandy recently opened up about being taken for a ride and what it will take for her to make her dream home a reality.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn reveals Florida home builder took her money and ran

This week, Captain Sandy told her story to local outlet Florida outlet First Coast News. The Below Deck Med star shared that after investing all of their savings into an unfinished home in Nocatee, the developers have disappeared on her and Leah.

“The builder is MIA with all of our money,” Captain Sandy said in a video shared by First Coast News.

In the footage, where the unfinished house can be viewed, Captain Sandy admits she and Leah bought the home for $1.6 million in January as a new build.

“We dipped into our bank accounts, used every penny we had, and this is our finished product,” she said, pointing at the house that is far from complete.

Captain Sandy will now have to fork over another $800,000 to get the home finished by a new company.

“We worked really, really hard to pay for this house in cash. And it’s gone. Like, it’s gone, and so now we’re having to basically pay for this house twice,” Leah expressed to the outlet.

It turns out that Captain Sandy and Leah aren’t the only ones who had this happen in the same area of Nocatee.

The Pineapple Corporation was building several homes at The Vista at Twenty Mile in St. Johns County, with other homeowners sharing their stories of being scammed with First Coast News.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shaffer are set to wed this year

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy recently shared details about her upcoming wedding to Leah, which will take place in May. They are set to tie the knot on a friend’s yacht in an intimate ceremony of about 50 guests.

Chef Dave White from Below Deck Med Season 7 will cater the wedding, and Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi.

There will also be plenty of familiar Bravo and Below Deck faces in attendance, but the happy couple is keeping the guest list under wraps for the time being.

Right now, though, Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shaffer are dealing with a developer who took all their money and ran, leaving their dream home unfinished.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.