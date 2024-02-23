Below Deck spoilers: Captain Kerry’s wedding prep, crew gossip galore, and new feuds

Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Titheradge will experience many firsts in his inaugural season of the OG show.

However, spoilers for Below Deck reveal the caption also has a career first in an upcoming episode.

Bravo has given Below Deck viewers a little sneak peek at the next episode, which features Captain Kerry doing wedding prep.

That’s right. He will officiate two vow renewals and one wedding for the latest group of charter guests on the St. David yacht.

The sneak peek also teases a whole lot of crew gossip as the group of yachties is no longer playing nice.

One new feud is brewing, but we know it won’t last too long despite what the sneak peek wants Below Deck fans to believe.

Captain Kerry Titheradge prepares to officiate his first wedding ever on Below Deck

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry shuts down Fraser Olender’s request to fire Barbie Pascual. The footage reveals that after that chat, Captain Kerry moves on to the next task: wedding prep.

Bosun Jared Woodin arrives to discuss timing and set up for the special event, which is taking place at a waterfall, so there’s lots to get done.

Via his confessional, Captain Kerry reveals the pressure is on him to perform these three ceremonies, something he’s never done before. After all, as he jokes, he knows more about divorce than weddings.

Captain Kerry takes his duties so seriously that he becomes ordained for the event, even though, as a captain, he can officiate weddings. There is even the cutest moment between Captain Kerry and his girlfriend, Ghönül Bihan, as he opens up fine-tuning his wedding speech.

Gossip and feuds take over the Below Deck crew

Meanwhile, as Captain Kerry is in wedding mode, the rest of the yachties are all about gossiping. First, Barbie unleashes her frustrations with her entire department to Sunny Marquis.

Fraser complains to Jared about Barbie after learning both Jared and Kyle Stillie have the hots for her. They are on their way to set up the wedding when Fraser warns Jared to make his move soon because Fraser doesn’t think Barbie will be around much longer.

Pot-stirring Ben Willoughby fills Barbie in on Kyle and Jared’s crush on her. Ben gets the tea from Barbie that she’s more into Jared than Kyle.

In true Ben fashion, he runs to tell Kyle the news, but Kyle isn’t bothered. He’s confident he’s a better match for Barbie than Jared.

After listening to Barbie, Sunny deals with a problem of her own and develops a feud with Ben. Sunny is still upset that Ben threw her under the bus on the radio with Captain Kerry listening.

Not only does Sunny take digs at Ben, but the way she speaks to him is also ice-cold.

Be sure to tune in to see Captain Kerry Titheradge perform his first wedding and the second crew night out – which has some Below Deck yachties already reaching their breaking point.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.