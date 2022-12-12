Below Deck sneak peek: Katie Glaser gets annoyed with Alissa Humber for grinding on Ross McHarg

There’s more boat drama brewing on Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Katie Glaser isn’t here for Alissa Humber getting all up on Ross McHarg in a new Season 10 sneak peek.

Less than a handful of episodes have aired, but Below Deck Season 10 has already been plagued with drama thanks to Alissa and deck/stew Camille Lamb butting heads.

In a new clip for the upcoming episode, it appears Alissa finds herself in the middle of more drama.

Deckhand Katie has made her crush on bosun Ross known from the get-go.

The preview even reveals they snuck in a smooch while out they were on the tender together.

Now it seems Katie’s ready to stake her claim on Ross after Alissa appears to be hitting on the bosun.

Katie Glaser isn’t happy Alissa Humber grinds on Ross McHarg

On a crew night, the group wastes no time getting their drink on and their flirt on. The dance floor’s the hot spot for the yachties, but it also becomes the source of tension.

Things take a turn, though, after Katie spies Ross and Alissa dancing, and the deckhand confronts her boss. In the middle of their chat, Alissa interrupts, annoying Katie.

In a confessional, Katie calls out Alissa for not respecting her or her interest in Ross. While she has no claims to Ross, Katie feels Alissa has a lack of respect.

Ross, for his part, does tell Katie he has the most interest in her. However, as Below Deck viewers saw in the Season 10 trailer, a boatmance love triangle emerges with Ross in the middle.

Below Deck’s Alissa calls Katie and Camille ‘hungry’

The night also features Alissa calling out Camille and Katie for being “hungry” when it comes to the male crew members. Camille does continue to pursue her crush on Ben Willoughby. They not only engage in a little make-out session, but Ben takes his shirt off to get his groove on with the blond beauty.

Alissa informs chief stew Fraser Olender that “these girls are literally like hungry.” Then she proceeds to dance with Ross, which will no doubt start some beef with Katie.

It appears the drunken, drama-filled crew night outs are back on Below Deck, and this time around, chef Rachel Hargrove isn’t involved in the chaos.

There’s still a whole lot of Below Deck Season 10 to unfold. However, so far, this season has been one for the books, and Fraser has already teased the crew has “no boundaries.”

Keep watching to see how this latest crew drama unfolds on the hit yachting show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.