Below Deck Season 8 cast shares never before seen moments from filming the after show

James Hough has his mom join Below Deck Season 8 After Show in bloopers footage. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Season 8 cast has shared never-before-seen moments from filming the after-show, including hilarious bloopers.

Even though the My Seanna crew gathered virtually to dish about Season 8, there was still plenty of laugh-out-loud moments between them. Bravo’s last and final episode of the Below Deck Season 8 After Show is an ode to all of those crazy moments.

The cast was thrilled to be reunited, even if it was virtually. Like Below Deck, the after-show featured a lot of tension and drama, but there was also a funny side that fans didn’t get to witness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Crew looks and surprise visitors

Bosun Eddie Lucas spent time showing off his beard, which he told chief stew Francesca Rubi was very Sam Elliott-like. Eddie also referred to Francesca as a bombshell with her new straight hairstyle. They had a little flirty banter amid their chat.

Anyone who watched the after-show knows deckhand Rob Phillips sported a mustache during it. James Hough erupted in laughter upon seeing his pal with his new look for the first time. Rob even gave the camera some alluring looks to show off his mustache.

In one segment, Ashling Lorger commented that she and Francesca looked like twins. Francesca replied by saying, “I look like your mom,” prompting both of them to explode into a fit of giggles.

At one point, the host pointed out a lot of background noise coming from where James was filming. The deckhand spilled his mom was in the background. She quickly joined him and brought along his three dogs.

Read More Captain Lee Rosbach says he did not throw shade at Below Deck’s Hannah Ferrier

James proudly showed off his pups and his mom, who tried to talk to Rob, but he couldn’t hear her. Those who watched the Below Deck reunion show know James’ dogs kind of stole the show. Twitter was a-buzz about them being featured behind him during the entire show.

James’ dog just lounging around in the background is my favorite part of the #BelowDeck Reunion. pic.twitter.com/UMU5zZB970 — colleen rose (@colleenrose15) February 23, 2021

Captain Lee and Eddie chill out

Captain Lee Rosbach and Eddie were featured for a good portion of the after-show in the same interview. The two pals got mighty comfy in the middle of a take, lounging back and relaxing.

Perhaps the best part of the Below Deck Season 8 After Show bloopers reel was Eddie trying to do a promo for the show. The interviewer asked both Eddie and Captain Lee to say three lines to promote the show on social media.

Captain Lee had no problem getting it done. Eddie, on the other hand, messed up several times, causing the captain to bust out laughing. They both enjoyed the blunders at Eddie’s expense, but it was clear they were having a great time filming.

See, it wasn’t all tense times on Below Deck Season 8.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres Monday, March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.