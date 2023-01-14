Below Deck Season 10 sneak peek: Will Captain Sandy fire Alissa and Camille?

Captain Sandy isn’t here for Camille and Alissa’s fighting. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 10 has been riddled with drama, thanks to Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb.

The most recent episode ended with the two stews yelling at the top of their lungs at each other in front of the charter guests.

Despite the guests being awful, it’s still not cool, and the fallout kicks off the next episode.

A new sneak peek at Episode 8, airing on Monday, shows things are getting much worse for Camille and Alissa.

Chief stew Fraser Olender also gets pulled into the drama, straining his relationship with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Oh yes, as Season 10 nears the halfway point, the tension is mounting, and jobs are on the line.

Below Deck’s Captain Sandy Yawn breaks up Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber’s fight

The new sneak peek features Alissa and Camille still screaming at each other. Hayley De Sola Pinto tells Captain Sandy that the two girls are fighting.

Captain Sandy rushes to end the fight as the charter guests look on, with Fraser also arriving to guide Camille, who calls Alissa a bully away. Alissa tries to discuss it with the captain but is reminded that it shouldn’t be done in front of guests.

“It’s never acceptable for a crew to fight. On a scale of one to 10, how unacceptable is this? A 10,” Captain Sandy shares in a confessional.

Will Captain Sandy fire Alissa and Camille on Below Deck Season 10?

After the argument is stopped, Captain Sandy asks to hear Camille’s side of the story. However, Fraser suggests they leave it alone and move on. Fraser’s words do not still well with the captain putting him in her crosshairs.

Back with Camille, Captain Sandy clearly states that she won’t tolerate another outburst like that in front of charter guests. She reiterates this sentiment when speaking with Alissa later as she hears Alissa’s side of the story.

Captain Sandy also wants Fraser to deal with the situation as it’s pretty clear things are not working. That talk is coming, but in the meantime, Captain Sandy doesn’t mince words letting Fraser know never to question her in front of another crew member.

It leaves Fraser baffled and taking a moment for himself before returning to service.

The preview footage ends there, but one thing is for sure. Below Deck Season 10 keeps getting heated, and the next episode brings the drama in just the first few minutes.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.