Hayley isn’t here for the negativity and trolls. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck star Hayley De Sola Pinto has a message for the haters as Season 10 of the hit yachting show heats up.

Hayley has managed to steer clear of the crew drama on the St. David yacht.

The red-headed beauty instead has been entertaining Below Deck viewers with her witty one-liners and growing friendship with chief stew Fraser Olender.

She’s letting Camille Lamb and bosun Ross McHarg be the cause of the crew craziness.

However, despite being the fun and entertaining crewmember, the trolls have still come for Hayley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now that Season 10 has nearly hit the halfway point, Hayley’s speaking her mind when it comes to those trolls.

Hayley De Sola Pinto has a message for the haters

The other day, Hayley used Instagram to get real about the negativity that she’s received since she debuted on Below Deck.

In a post that featured her sitting in her Below Deck uniform with a green screen in the back, Hayley put up both middle fingers to let the haters know exactly how she felt.

Hayley didn’t mince words in her caption either, as she kicked it off with an expletive word speaking to the haters. Then she took a moment to thank those who have shown her positivity and support.

“However, as sad as it is, there will always be hatred in this world,” she continued. “Over the last couple of months I’m noticing more and more the amount of hate coming from grown women; women with daughters, granddaughters, sisters etc., happily tearing down women online for their appearances, whilst feeling safe behind a keyboard.”

The Bravo personality went on to discuss how women should support each other. Hayley reminded Below Deck fans that kindness is free and that people are struggling right now.

Ending her message with the age-old saying that if something nice can’t be said, then don’t say anything at all while wishing her followers a “wonderful Sunday.”

Below Deck stars react to Hayley De Sola Pinto’s words

The comments section of Hayley’s IG post was filled with positivity for her and her message.

It’s no secret that members of the Below Deck family often deal with trolls and haters even after their season has wrapped up. Captain Lee Rosbach just took on trolls last week over his live tweeting.

Some familiar faces from the Below Deck community popped up in Hayley’s comment section with positive reinforcement. Her coaster Tony Duarte and Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Jenna MacGillivray responded with emojis.

Below Deck Down Under chief stew, Aesha Scott wrote “Amen,” while Below Deck alum Simone Mashile stated, “I second that opinion.”

Pic credit: @hayleydesolapinto/Instagram

Hayley De Sola Pinto from Below Deck has made quite a good impression on viewers so far. However, plenty of the season is still left to play out, and things could change for the red-headed beauty.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.