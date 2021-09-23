Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore teases crazy Below Deck Med drama as Season 6 nears end

Alli has hinted Below Deck Med viewers are in for one explosive ending to Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore has teased crazy Below Deck Mediterranean drama as Season 6 nears the end.

It’s hard to believe there’s more drama to come on hit yachting show, considering the roller coaster ride this season has been. Plus, Lexi Wilson got fired, so the pot-stirrer is gone.

Alli has declared Below Deck Med viewers aren’t in for a boring ending even though Lexi has left the Lady Michelle yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore teases Below Deck Med Season 6 drama

On the recent episode of the IG series Pita Party, which Alli hosts with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares, they dished all things Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6.

Daisy commented that Lexi brought the toxic environment. The chief stew thought it would be interesting to see if the crew has issues without Lexi.

Then Alli chimed in with a little bit of tea on the subject.

“I did hear from someone who has seen a few episodes that apparently there are people that have arguments who you’d never think would have arguments,” Alli dished. “I heard this a little while ago, so I’ve been waiting for that to come up because so far, all the arguments I feel like have been pretty expected. But, yeah, I’m wondering if maybe I’ve overlooked something or if there’s still something to come.”

Alli, of course, didn’t share any details. She has given Below Deck Med fans something to look forward to as the final three episodes play out.

Here’s what Below Deck Mediterranean fans know is still to come on the show

The mid-season trailer was jam-packed with juicy snippets of the rest of Season 6. While a good chunk of what was in the footage has aired already, a couple of pivotal things remain.

First is the nasty fight between Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White. They already had a tiff over the slide. However, the recent Bravo episode ended with the captain unleashing her anger on the bosun over not reporting David Pascoe’s leg injury.

Those who watched Season 6 Episode 14 on Peacock know it was a doozy of an argument.

Lloyd Spencer and his health crisis are still to come too.

Plus, chef Luka makes an appearance for some reason. Remember, he’s the chef that Captain Sandy had placed in quarantine when chef Mathew Shea had a knee injury the first day.

Whatever brings bring into the mix, one thing is for sure. Chef Mathew will likely have another freak-out.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.