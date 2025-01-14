Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King blasted for being ‘abusive and rude’ to Captain Glenn Shephard

Gary King has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans coming for him over his behavior toward Captain Glenn Shephard.
The first officer is no stranger to getting dragged for his actions on the show.
However, this time around, Gary crossed a line by going off on Captain Glenn and not owning his bad behavior.
Captain Glenn allowed Daisy Kelliher, Keith Allen, Chase Lemacks, and Gary to go out with the charter guests in the middle of the charter but gave them rules to follow.
It should surprise no one that Gary didn’t follow the rules and got hammered.
If that wasn’t bad enough, when Captain Glenn called Gary, Chase, Daisy, and Keith out on their actions, Gary lost it on the captain.
The way Gary spoke and behaved toward Captain Glenn has Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans dragging him.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire, with fans gunning for Gary after the most recent episode of the hit sailing show.
“Gary is in the wrong, and he’s being defensive, abrasive and rude. God I can’t stand that loser,” read an X.
Another was appalled at Gary’s claim that Captain Glenn needed the money after the captain revealed their punishment was no tip for them that charter.
That hot topic was mentioned more than once on social media.
One critic used a GIF of Gordon Ramsay to react to Gary’s horrible behavior.
More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are outraged at Gary
A different critic thinks Gary should be fired for how he treated Captain Glenn.
The incident possibly resulting in Gary no longer being on the show was brought up multiple times.
“Gary acting like he had to drink to get a good tip….. on top of mouthing off to Glenn and trying to walk away from the conversation. Ok princess,” stated an X.
There was an X that simply thinks Captain Glenn is way too good for this current Parsifal III crew, and honestly, we feel the same way.
Another X user feels the entire crew, except Captain Glenn and Chase, need to be replaced for next season.
The end of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is on the horizon. One charter remains, and based on how the current episode ended, it will be awkward.
As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 with Captain Jason Chambers will follow Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The full Below Deck schedule for 2025 can be viewed here.
What do you think about Gary’s behavior toward Captain Glenn? Sound off in the comments section, and let us know.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.