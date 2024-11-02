Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz slams Daisy Kelliher amid stew drama

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz has made her feelings about Daisy Kelliher known amid their latest on-screen drama.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has become a challenge for the fan-favorite chief stew.

Danni Warren and Diana have been pushing back hard against Daisy and some of her job delegations.

The most recent episode featured Diana losing her mind when Daisy said she and Danni had to have a bartending class by making a drink for each crew member before the night out.

Diana left Danni alone before walking off in a huff to complain to Gary King before Daisy scolded her for her behavior.

As tension mounts and we are only four episodes into Season 5, Diana has come out swinging against Daisy on social media.

A Reddit thread captured Diana’s now-deleted Instagram Post, proving her point that she should not have to make drinks on her night off. Diana shared a ChatGPT confirming that it was her right to refuse to sling drinks during her downtime.

“Break time is legally yours to rest and recharge,” read part of the ChatGPT explanation before suggesting a boss should schedule a time to learn as part of the work day.

Diana didn’t hold back in the caption, further defending her actions.

“If ChatGPT says it, it must be true! It’s not like yachties don’t work 12h-15h a day usually. GOD FORBID wanting to have a time off and do it the next day,” she wrote.

The stew went on to target Daisy, clear that she was Team Danni all the way.

“Also it’s not very ‘girls girl’ to talk s**t ONLY behind our backs every chance you get. So yeah maybe ‘I chose a side’ and ‘that’s the reason why. And the end of the day at least we are sensitive about our jobs , not about men not giving us the attention we want.” Diana expressed.

It seems Diana was responding to Daisy’s claims about her as the new season kicked off and to the chief stew’s personal life.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy called out Danni for causing a power struggle this season on this season of the hit sailing show. The chief stew claimed that Diana essentially took Danni’s side amid the drama, something she called wrong.

Diana’s message also dissed Daisy for all the turmoil surrounding her love life on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 with Colin MacRae and Gary King.

Things are heating up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht as Daisy Kelliher clashes with her stews on-screen and Diana Cruz disses her off-screen.

Are you Team Daisy or Team Diana?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.