Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz claps back at charter guest in new preview

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana Cruz isn’t in the mood for a guest questioning her on the next episode of the hit sailing show.

Diana has been struggling when it comes to making drinks on the show, causing her to clash with Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Diana even hit back at Daisy on social media as the interior tension mounts on and off-screen.

Things are about to go from bad to worse for Diana when Daisy learns of her exchange with a charter guest.

The latest sneak peek at Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Episode 5 teases Diana’s drinking skills are once again put to the test.

Needless to say, the charter guest has an issue with Diana and the way she makes espresso martinis.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Diana claps back at charter guest in new preview

It’s dinner time on the Parsifal III yacht in the preview, with the guests enjoying everything Daisy and Stew Danni Warren are bringing out. Yes, Chef Cloyce Martin seems to be killing the meal, which is a change of pace for him.

The guests heap praise on the chef when he brings out the main course. However, things take a turn in the dinner after charter guest Jerry doesn’t get his espresso martini the way he wanted.

Diana brought it out and was immediately corrected by the guest that the drink was missing some beans. Instead of taking it back and adding more beans, she clapped back at him.

“I am giving you decaf from now on,” she stated before storming off, claiming she hates the guests.

When one of the guests says to Jerry that Diana hates him, Jerry makes it clear he could care less.

Via her confessional, Diana declared that the amount of beans doesn’t matter, even though the recipe calls for three.

Just wait until Daisy finds out how Diana acted because the chief stew doesn’t stand for that kind of behavior.

The Instagram account @abovedeckpod shared the preview video, which you can watch below.

Will Diana Cruz get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Only five episodes into the new season, and it’s become clear the interior of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in for a rough ride.

Daisy has already called out Danni for a power struggle that happens this season. The chief stew also put Diana on blast for siding with Danni.

Based on how Diana has acted in the past couple of episodes, it wouldn’t surprise us if she gets fired. Daisy doesn’t tolerate any BS from her stews. Daisy will likely have to make a change if things keep going the way they have been with Diana’s outbursts.

Make sure to tune in to find out how Daisy reacts to Diana clashing with a charter guest.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.