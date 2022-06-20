Below Deck Sailing Yacht star chef Marcos Spaziani to host Season 3 celebration: Here’s what we know

Chef Marcos is taking time to thank fans and celebrate his Below Deck Sailing Yacht stint. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star chef Marcos Spaziani has plans to host a Season 3 celebration to honor his first reality television appearance.

Marcos quickly became a fan favorite in Season 3. Despite some tension-filled moments with former stew Gabriela Barragan, Marcos has shined. The chef’s culinary skills and attitude are refreshing for Below Deck fans.

As the season comes to a close, Colin MacRae reflected on his bromance with Marcos and Gary King. Now Marcos plans to honor that friendship and more from his stint on the hit yachting show.

Marcos Spaziani to host Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 celebration

Since Marcos joined the show, his Los Angeles restaurants have been visited by his cast members and fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Marcos has used his newfound fame to promote his businesses, bringing his two worlds together.

On Wednesday, June 22, Marcos’ restaurant Burrow will host a party to celebrate the show and Marcos’ stint on it.

“Hey @belowdeckbravo fans! Come celebrate the finale and end of the season with Chef Marcos next Wednesday, June 22nd! Live DJ Set, Curated Cocktails & Bar Bites @chefmarcospaziani will be here all night long from 8 pm – close!” read the caption on the @ burrow.la post announcing the event.

Although chef Marcos has yet to promote or speak out about the event, the post was filled with fan comments.

One user called him the “best cook ever,” while another was thinking of driving up for the celebration. Another fan revealed it was a school night, with one expressing being bummed over living so far away in Texas.

Pic credit: @burrow.la/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast parties at Marcos’ restaurant

This is not Marcos’s first big event at one of his restaurants.

In April, Daisy Kelliher and Colin came together to hang with Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans at Burrow and Marcos’ other restaurant Marlou DTLA.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, Daisy and Gary were spotted spending time with Marcos in Los Angeles at his bar.

Deckhand Kelsie Goglia was also spotted visiting her pal when she was in Los Angeles last spring. The chef shared an Instagram post of the two of them in front of the Marlou’s sign.

Chef Marcos Spaziani has already opened up about his future on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. It could very well be one of the reasons he’s taking time to honor his time on the yachting show and the friendships that he made.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.