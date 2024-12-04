Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks speaks out after Season 5 return

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Chase Lemacks spoke out after his hilarious return to the hit sailing show.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Chase would pop up on Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht for months.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season trailer confirmed that it was fact, not fiction.

After Emma Crouch was fired, Captain Glenn Shephard contacted Chase to take her place.

Chase arrived within the last few minutes of the most recent episode and had the best confessional about working for Gary King again.

The deckhand used social media to open up more about returning to Parsifal III.

Taking it to Instagram, Chase shared a carousel of photos from Season 5, including some green screenshots and pictures of him doing his thing on deck.

“GUESS WHO’S BACK?! So happy to be a part of #belowdecksailing again! If you missed last night’s episode, go stream it on @peacock ! In a way, this season is just getting started!” he began the IG caption.

Chase even acknowledges the elephant in the room, which was Daisy Kelliher and Gary’s reaction to him being the newest crew member.

“Also, the look on @daisykelliher87 and @king_gk faces when @capt_glennshephard told them I was coming back was absolutely priceless😂 love you guys!” the deckhand expressed.

The caption ended with Chase giving a shoutout to everyone who reached out upon his return while also thanking Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind the show, for the opportunity.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Chase Lemacks pokes fun at Daisy Kelliher and Gary King

Chase also shared a video to Instagram about how Gary and Daisy reacted to the news he was back.

“This is the dumbest and greatest video I’ve ever made😂 Tune in to Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Monday nights on @bravotv and stream on @peacock Don’t you love when your old friends are happy to see you?!❤️ @daisykelliher87 @king_gk @capt_glennshephard,” read the caption.

Captain Glenn posted emojis in the comments section, while Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood made it clear she liked the video.

“😂😂😂😂 I’m such a b**ch 😘,” Daisy remarked, only to have Chase chime in, “@daisykelliher87 nah I love you❤️”

Perhaps Chase’s response to Daisy has to do with the two of them locking lips this season.

Whatever happens between the chief stew and the deckhand, one thing is sure. Chase Lemacks being back has definitely added a whole new dynamic to the Parsifal III crew.

