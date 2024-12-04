Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Gary’s new Daisy mission and Danni sets her sights on Chase

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has officially taken a turn after Emma Crouch was fired and Chase Lemacks joined the crew.

The Season 4 alum shook things up on the luxury sailing yacht with Gary King and Daisy Kelliher, not thrilled he was back.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chase had the best response to their reactions as he spoke out after his Season 5 debut.

The latest preview for Below Deck Sailing Yacht teases that Chase is already bringing the drama, but it’s not his fault this time.

When Chase arrived on Parsifal III, he caught the attention of Danni Warren and Diana Cruz.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It should surprise no one that Danni wastes no time putting the moves on Chase, which gets Diana all riled up.

Chase Lemacks shakes things up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

There’s no question that Gary and Chase butted heads working together on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. This time around, though, Chase has a plan to avoid any struggles on deck.

Chase plans to fly under Gary’s radar while still doing things his own way. One thing Chase doesn’t plan to do is have a boatmance.

Unfortunately for him, Danni and Diana are ready to mix a little business and pleasure when it comes to Chase. While bringing in the provisions, Diana turns on her charm to flirt a bit with the deckhand.

Danni, though, goes full steam ahead to get his attention by simply asking him questions as they work. The stew takes a dig at the rest of the crew to get her flirt on with Chase, and he seems to be falling for it.

Little do they know, Diana is listening, and their banter doesn’t make her happy at all. In fact, we can sense some friction brewing as thirsty Danni pushes Diana aside to get her man.

That’s not the only drama brewing on the sailing show, either.

Gary King has hopes for a Daisy Kelliher romance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

From the second Daisy and Gary agreed to be bunkmates, we knew it was a recipe for disaster. It’s only been a hot minute and Gary is already on a mission thanks to his new roommate situation.

In the footage, they have a joking banter in the cabin. Via her confessional, Daisy reveals bunking together is the right decision.

However, in his confessional, Gary reveals he has an agenda. The first officer seems to think that if he and Daisy can share a cabin, they can share a house on land.

Oh yes, he has high hopes for romance, but Daisy just wants to keep things platonic, and that’s not going to end well for the crew.

Make sure to keep tuning in to see how the rest of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 plays out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.