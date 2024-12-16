Below Deck Sailing Yacht spoilers: Chase and Danni’s hot tub make out leaves Diana jealous

Danni Warren always goes after what she wants on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The stew now wants Chase Lemacks and will stop at nothing to get her hands on him, literally.

Even though Danni knows her friend and fellow stew, Diana Cruz, has her eye on Chase too, Danni pulls out all the stops to get her man.

The latest sneak peek at Below Deck Sailing Yacht reveals Danni gets Chase, leaving Diana frustrated.

That’s not the only thing that has Diana questioning Danni and her motives.

However, are things really as they seem on the hit sailing show? More on that in a minute.

Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks have a hot tub make out session

The next crew night out ends with Daisy Kellier, Keith Allen, Chef Cloyce Martin, Davide Morosi, Diana, Danni, and Chase having some hot tub fun.

For once, Gary King opted out of the shenanigans for some sleep time. Gary’s seen snoozing in bed while the rest of the crew enjoys the night’s end.

Drinking games take over, leading Danni to recreate her favorite movie kiss, the rain scene from The Notebook with Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, with Chase.

The rest of the crew provides the rain as Chase and Danni are in full make-out mode. Not everyone is laughing, though. Diana sits on the edge of the hot tub, clearly annoyed at what is happening.

It turns out that’s not the only thing Danni does that gets under Diana’s skin.

Diana questions Danni’s motives on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In another sneak peek, Diana and Chase are getting to know each other better. They are having a fun banter, and it seems like Diana’s confident side is coming out.

Danni spies them flirting, prompting her to take action. The stew tries more than once to interrupt Chase and Diana’s conversation with questions that she should already know the answer to.

Via her confessional, Diana calls Danni out on her actions and makes it clear she knows what Danni is doing.

While Diana seems to be super annoyed with her friend, things are not as they seem on the show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Diana recently defended Danni and set the record straight on her Chase crush.

In fact, according to Chase and Cloyce, the Season 5 drama soon pits Danni and Diana against Daisy. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will be waiting a bit to see the interior crew crumble because the show is taking a brief hiatus.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.