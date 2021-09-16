Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3: Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming season

There is new information about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Pic credit: Bravo

The hits keep coming for those awaiting Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 as more details prove the upcoming season has been filmed.

Last month rumors swirled that Below Deck Sailing Yacht was in production, although Bravo has yet to announce another season. It’s typical of the network to keep a show’s status under wraps until the trailer drops.

Given the success of the Below Deck spin-off, it was all but guaranteed to be renewed.

Season 1 struggled to find viewers with a cast that viewers didn’t find super entertaining. However, the producers switched up the crew for Season 2, which was a mega-hit. The new cast members and over-the-top guests brought the drama that kept people watching weekly.

Where did Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 film?

Thanks to social media sleuths, news broke at the beginning of August that Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filming in Menorca, Spain. The production crew was spotted filming a crew night out at a local restaurant.

Now more behind-the-scenes photos have emerged. The Instagram account @belowdecksailing has posted new pictures of the crew onboard Parsifal III, which means Captain Glenn Shephard is back for a third season.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone Captain Glenn returned. He has become a fan favorite and the face of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 would have wrapped up in mid-late August, based on the six-week filming schedule. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 was recently spotted filming at the beginning of September, proving Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was complete.

Who is returning for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3?

Along with Captain Glenn, three Season 2 crew members have returned.

Gary King has been spotted multiple times with the production crew. The first mate has been working for Captain Glenn since Season 2 ended, so Gary’s return isn’t shocking.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher has also come back to reality television. Daisy was absent from her Pita Party IG series with Alli Dore and Dani Soares for weeks. Guests hosts filled in for Daisy, whose absence was explained by her being on charter. The reason fits with her shooting the show.

Colin MacRae has returned too in the role of chief engineer. He has been spotted multiple times filming, including a new crew night out dinner shared on Facebook.

So much exciting news surrounding Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. If Bravo follows its usual format, the new season will air after Below Deck Season 9 in the late winter.

That is unless the network slips in the newest spin-off, Below Deck Adventure, pushing Below Deck Sailing Yacht to the summer.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.