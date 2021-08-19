Below Deck Season 9 premiere date, trailer, returning cast members, and a missing Captain Lee Rosbach

Season 9 of Below Deck is going to be one wild ride filled with a few shocking twists. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 9 premiere date, trailer, and returning cast members have been released, including the shocking news that Captain Lee Rosbach is missing from the action.

Although there is still half of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 to play out onscreen, Bravo is jump-starting the excitement for Season 9 of Below Deck. Viewers can’t get enough of the OG installment featuring the stud of the sea.

The good news is that fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the new season.

Below Deck Season 9 premiere date and returning cast members

Season 8 of Below Deck ended last February, leaving viewers anxiously waiting for the hit show’s return. It’s pretty much a given the yachting show will debut sometime in the fall based on Bravo’s schedule for the franchise.

Viewers can usually count on seeing Captain Lee and crew in either late October or early November. Season 9 is no exception either, which is such fantastic news.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Unlike with Below Deck Med Season 6, fans will not have early access to episodes via Peacock. Instead, Season 9 episodes of Below Deck will drop on Peacock the next day, after the episode debuts on Bravo.

Two cast members are returning for another stint. Eddie Lucas, who is now a first officer, and chef Rachel Hargrove are back. Ashling Lorger just called Rachel out for being foul to production during Season 8, so her return is quite interesting.

Below Deck Season 9 trailer and a missing Captain Lee

The Season 9 trailer kicks off with a shocking twist. Eddie learns that Captain Lee won’t be at the helm for the season. Captain Sean Meagher is in charge this time around, at least for a little while.

Just as Eddie is about to lose it with the new captain and crew, Captain Lee returns to save the day. No viewers are not in for an entire season without the stud of the sea, only a few episodes.

Based on the trailer, it seems like Below Deck Season 9 will be a lot like Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 in terms of drunken shenanigans. COVID-19 did impact filming, so chances are the crew was in a bubble like the other two shows.

There are plenty of fights, boatmances, and good times to be had. There’s lots of dramatics in true Below Deck fashion, too, including a moment where it appears Captain Lee sends multiple crew members packing. Plus, Eddie fears the captain is close to firing him at one point.

Another exciting season of Below Deck will be here in a little over two months!

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.