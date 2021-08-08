Below Deck: Ashling Lorger reveals chef Rachel Hargrove treated production ‘foul’

Ashling chatted with Alli Dore and Dani Soares about cast members treating production badly. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Ashling Lorger has revealed that chef Rachel Hargrove treated production “foul” during Season 8 of the hit yachting show.

It’s no secret that chef Rachel had no filter and spoke her mind. Rachel will forever be remembered as the chef who coined the phrase “eat my cooter.”

She quit in a profanity-laden rant that was one for the books. Rachel cursed out the cameraman and gave the finger as she packed up her things. Captain Lee Rosbach sat in disbelief at the behavior unfolding, even when Rachel declared, “go f**k yourself.”

Apparently, a lot more of Rachel’s nastiness occurred during Season 8 that didn’t play out onscreen.

Ashling Lorger says chef Rachel Hargrove was ‘foul’ to production

On the recent episode of the Pita Party IG series, Ashling got real about Rachel’s actions toward production. Ashling was filling in for Daisy Kelliher, who some fans believe is filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3. Pita Party was founded by Daisy, Dani Soares, and Alli Dore.

The three ladies were talking about chef Mathew Shea punching a camera during his drunken quitting rage on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. Alli recalled Izzy Wouters spilling that Rob Phillips was rude to production during Below Deck Season 8.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Izzy opened up about Rob’s behavior after he missed the Season 8 reunion.

Ashling stunned Alli and Dani by revealing Rob wasn’t the only crew member with a bad attitude when it came to the camera crew.

“Yeah, but also, Rachel did that in my season. That’s like Rachel 2.0. Oh, she was foul toward production. Like foul,” the blonde beauty expressed.

Ashling says Rachel’s nastiness got real bad

The Australian native dished that Rachel interacting with the production team got to the level of disrespect, which was not cool at all.

“Like to the point where it was like, have a bit of respect, they’re people,” Ashling shared.

Rachel did sign on to do a reality TV show allowing cameras to follow her every move 24/7. No one forced her to be on Below Deck, so there is no need to be rude.

“Like, they’re not nothing. You signed yourself up to do this! Production and casting agents had been wanting me for two years. I was like yeah, yeah, I really wanna to do this. Like, you connect with those people after a period of time. You don’t have to be nasty,” Ashling stated.

Rachel Hargrove was foul to production during Below Deck Season 8. Ashling Lorger spilled the tea on the chef’s nasty behavior, alluding to it happening more often than the time Rachel abruptly quit.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.