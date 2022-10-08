Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Kelsie Goglia throws first pitch at Padres game, gets support from Ashley Marti

Kelsie had a dream come true moment this week. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Kelsie Goglia threw out the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game, and she did it with the support of her Season 3 co-star Ashely Marti.

Kelsie will forever be one of the most chill crew members ever to work in the Below Deck franchise.

The deckhand was best known for using her hair to floss and staying out of the drama.

Since her stint on the show, Kelsie has been living her best life, working in yachting and traveling with pals Ashley and Barnaby Birkbeck.

This week Kelsie was the center of attention as she got to pitch the first pitch at the Padres game in San Diego.

The blonde beauty used social media to share this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Kelsie Goglia throws first pitch at Padres game

Taking to Instagram the other day, Kelsie shared a video of herself at Petco Park. Kelsie had on jeans, a white tank top, and a Padres jersey that was open to show off her toned tummy.

In the video, the announcer could be heard revealing who Kelsie is and that she was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht as she walked to the mound. After the pitch was thrown, Kelsie grinned from ear to ear as she got a hug from the Padres mascot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“What do you think made my dad more proud? a) throwing a zinger first pitch b) not kissing any boys on tv,” she captioned the video.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 alum Dani Soares popped up in the comments section to reveal she thought what Kelsie got to do was cool.

Pic credit: @kelsiescruisin/Instagram

Dani wasn’t the only Below Deck Sailing Yacht star reacting to Kelsie’s experience either. Ashley was right by her side.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ashley Marti supports Kelsie Goglia at baseball game

Ashely also used Instagram to reveal that she was in San Diego to watch her friend Kelsie throw out that first pitch.

Sharing a photo of the two of them posing in front of the baseball field as Kelsie held the first pitch ball in her hand, Ashley opted for ripped jeans and one shoulder crop top that bared her stomach for the game.

“Couldn’t miss my bestie throw an absolute zinger of a first pitch ⚾️,” was the caption on her post.

It turns out that Kelsie Goglia and Ashley Marti became closer friends during the filming of Below Deck Sailing Yacht than fans realized.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.