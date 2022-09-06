Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Ashley Marti and Kelsie Goglia in bikinis enjoy Ibiza pool day reunion

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht squad hit Ibiza for some fun. Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Ashley Marti and Kelsie Goglia rocked bikinis as they enjoyed an Ibiza pool day reunion before summer ended.

It was a mini Parsifal III reunion featuring Kelsie, Ashley, and their pal Barnaby Birkbeck.

All these appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, with Ashley bringing a slew of drama while Barnaby and Kelsie were along for the crazy reality television ride.

While they didn’t know each other before filming the hit yachting show, Barnaby, Ashley, and Kelsie became close are the drama of the season unfolded.

That friendship has lasted since the cameras stopped rolling and Season 3 wrapped its Bravo run earlier this summer.

Now they have reunited in a place where the party never stops, Ibiza

Ashely Marti and Kelsie Goglia rock bikinis in Ibiza

Below Deck Sailing Yacht baddie Ashley took to Instagram last week to reveal she was having the time of her life in Ibiza with Kelsie and Barnaby.

Three pictures made up her Instagram post. The first one features just Ashley and Kelsie standing in front of a pool, arm in arm.

Ashley is sporting a skimpy gold bikini and sunglasses with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Kelsie rocked a fun pastel bikini with a matching cover-up around her waist, sunglasses on her face, and had her long brown locks down.

The next one brings Barnaby into the mix, with Kelsie and Ashley opting for bikini tops and cover skirts. Barnaby went casual with tan pants and a white button-down shirt.

Two other guys join the group for the last shot in Ashley’s Instagram post, which she captioned, “Ibiza you did not disappoint..and neither did the squad.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Kelsie Goglia shares vacation fun

Kelsie also documented the trip with several more snaps than her travel buddy Ashley. The deckhand gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a full look at the fun she had on vacation.

There were pool pictures, night-on-the-town shots, and one of Kelsie hanging out on the streets of Ibiza during the day. Kelsie also chilled on a lounge chair in her pastel bikini.

A close-up of Ashley and Kelsie out and about made it into the mix, as did one of them getting ready and a concert the group took in.

“Ibiza sport mode fully activated,” was the caption on Kelsie’s post.

Kelsie Goglia and Ashley Marti gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about as they reunited with Barnaby Birkbeck to party in Ibiza.

What do you think of this mini-reunion?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.