Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore opens up about health crisis following her pregnancy with son River

Alli’s sharing her health journey and the medical crisis she faced after pregnancy. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore has opened up about some serious health struggles she had after giving birth to her son River in August 2021.

Alli was a one and one with Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 because she became pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Benny Thompson.

The Australian beauty announced her pregnancy at the Season 2 reunion show, shocking fans and her former boatmance Gary King.

River was born two months later, but the little boy was weeks early and COVID-19 significantly impacted Alli’s delivery the days following his birth.

It turns out that was just the beginning of a health crisis for Alli as she was dealing with being a first-time mom.

Now she’s opening up about her medical issues hoping her story may help others.

Alli Dore opens up about health issues after giving birth to son River

Taking to Instagram, Alli did a live video that detailed her health and weight loss journey over the past year. Alli admitted that her health and overall well-being changed after she had River.

“I had quite a lot of health issues, and I developed an autoimmune disease that directly affected my metabolism,” she expressed. “I was super fatigued as well. I had been on medication. I was breastfeeding. I found that breastfeeding made me a lot hungrier, and I started gaining a substantial amount of weight per week and it was quite battering to my self-esteem.”

Alli explained that her medical issues led her to be on a medical weight loss program that has to be monitored by a general practitioner. To date, Alli has lost over 26 pounds and is about halfway to her goal.

The former yachtie isn’t encouraging dieting but simply sharing her story, which has significantly impacted her health. Next up for Alli will be the maintenance phase of her journey, as she remains focused on being the healthiest for her family.

She admitted that many of her organs were impacted during her pregnancy, so Alli has worked hard to ensure her body gets the nutrients it needs, especially considering her autoimmune diagnosis.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore enjoys motherhood

Despite her health struggles, Alli couldn’t be happier with her role as a mom. The last year has been challenging, but River makes it all worth it for her.

The proud mama sporadically shares updates on River via social media. She revealed her baby boy got his first haircut a few weeks ago.

River was beyond cute as Alli shared a photo giving a shout-out to Your Hair by Jasmin.

Alli Dore may no longer be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but she maintains a close friendship with crew members Dani Soares and Daisy Kelliher. The three ladies have a Pita Party IG series.

Plus, Daisy and Alli have a podcast that just featured Daisy breaking down BravoCon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.