Below Deck Med’s Joao Franco is engaged to girlfriend Michelle Dicu

Below Deck Mediterranean bosun João Franco revealed on Instagram that he is getting married.
The bride-to-be is Michelle Dicu.
Below Deck Mediterranean’s João Franco is engaged
From the look of the Instagram share, João Franco popped the question at a very romantic location. The photo was shared from none other than Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.
With an absolutely breathtaking and beautiful backdrop of an amazing waterfall, João Franco and Michelle Dicu waved at the camera, both with big smiles on their faces.
He captioned it:
“The most incredible feeling I have ever felt was when she said yes💕 I’ve never felt a happiness so true and I fall in love with her over and over again, every day. Here is to the rest of our lives by each other’s side❤️ #engaged #happyhearts”
João Franco is a native of Zimbabwe, so this was a chance to pop the question at home. It was also just one of many vacation stops for the bosun and his fiance as they travel the world, including a stop in Africa earlier in 2020.
João and Michelle started dating in August 2018 following his split with former girlfriend Brooke Leighton. While Brooke wasn’t “the one” for João, it looks like he found the love of his life with Michelle.
The two met when João Franco chose to get his teeth bleached and Michelle happened to be the dental hygenist who worked with him on it.
When she visited Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she reached out to him and they have been dating ever since.
View this post on Instagram
Showing this lady and my American friends, Terri, Mason, @doit_4_thegainz @kris_marx and @drfrankmartinis my life on the other side of the world has been incredible😍 so many pics to come!! it’s been a real culture shock for all! #zimbabwe #victoriafalls #cultureshock #african #tia #belowdeck #belowdeckmed @tdog010288 @gemzi_hudson
The next step is figuring out where they will live. With her in New York City and him in Florida, the two are now looking for a new home — possibly in Portugal.
More good news for João Franco
This is just more great news for João Franco’s fans.
Just this past week, João Franco said that he has given up drinking alcohol after reconnecting with his family in Africa.
Franco admitted at the time that alcohol had nothing but a negative impact on his life and it was time to live without it in his life to live his best life.
View this post on Instagram
1/3- As I sit in the airport, waiting for my next flight after spending time with my dad who I had not seen in 4 long years. I find my mind lost in thought. There is irony in that right? Finding your mind and finding it lost in thought? Using cognition to subconsciously search through a set of cognitive faculties while using the same cognitive means to determine that your mind is in fact lost in cognition? I saw my brother last week for the first time in 2 and a half years! I saw my mom and sister recently after not seeing them for a year! I just spent a wonderful time with my beautiful girl, my family and incredible friends this past month and I am so overwhelmingly happy and filled with love! Yet i feel somewhat sad too. I have been on holiday for two months now and that makes me so lucky! So why do I feel like I need a break? What is making me feel this way? I’ll tell you what… A hangover. One that’s lasted 3 days! Demons… Alcohol. I’ve decided I hate this feeling! I seriously hate it! I should be the happiest I have ever been and yet I feel insecure, questioning my purpose, or more so, what I’m doing with my time that is important and how much of my time on this earth I am spending on unimportant things. I don’t do drugs, just drink. But I drink too much! Not everyday. It’s just when I do I have no off switch, no way of controlling myself and nobody around me who is capable of stopping me or slowing me down. Absolutely no recollection of the entire night, except a few flashbacks of arguments or fights with people. I am an aggressive and stubborn drunk. I’m literally a steam train firing at full taps on both cylinders and on the verge of derailing! This is to say I’m done.. And I’ll explain why and how in my next post💪🏼 #timeforachange #foodforthought
João Franco admitted that when he was drinking alcohol, it was what made him lose faith in himself and his decisions.
Now, with that vice behind him, it seems he was ready to make the biggest decision of his life. It was time to pop the question to Michelle and start the next chapter in his life.
Below Deck Med returns to Bravo in Summer 2020.
Leave a Reply