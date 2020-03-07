Below Deck Med’s Joao Franco is engaged to girlfriend Michelle Dicu

Below Deck Mediterranean bosun João Franco revealed on Instagram that he is getting married.

The bride-to-be is Michelle Dicu.

Below Deck Mediterranean’s João Franco is engaged

From the look of the Instagram share, João Franco popped the question at a very romantic location. The photo was shared from none other than Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

With an absolutely breathtaking and beautiful backdrop of an amazing waterfall, João Franco and Michelle Dicu waved at the camera, both with big smiles on their faces.

He captioned it:

“The most incredible feeling I have ever felt was when she said yes💕 I’ve never felt a happiness so true and I fall in love with her over and over again, every day. Here is to the rest of our lives by each other’s side❤️ #engaged #happyhearts”

João Franco is a native of Zimbabwe, so this was a chance to pop the question at home. It was also just one of many vacation stops for the bosun and his fiance as they travel the world, including a stop in Africa earlier in 2020.

João and Michelle started dating in August 2018 following his split with former girlfriend Brooke Leighton. While Brooke wasn’t “the one” for João, it looks like he found the love of his life with Michelle.

The two met when João Franco chose to get his teeth bleached and Michelle happened to be the dental hygenist who worked with him on it.

When she visited Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she reached out to him and they have been dating ever since.

The next step is figuring out where they will live. With her in New York City and him in Florida, the two are now looking for a new home — possibly in Portugal.

More good news for João Franco

This is just more great news for João Franco’s fans.

Just this past week, João Franco said that he has given up drinking alcohol after reconnecting with his family in Africa.

Franco admitted at the time that alcohol had nothing but a negative impact on his life and it was time to live without it in his life to live his best life.

João Franco admitted that when he was drinking alcohol, it was what made him lose faith in himself and his decisions.

Now, with that vice behind him, it seems he was ready to make the biggest decision of his life. It was time to pop the question to Michelle and start the next chapter in his life.

Below Deck Med returns to Bravo in Summer 2020.