Captain Sandy from Below Deck Med reminds fans what is really important in life

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean used social media to remind fans of what is really important in life. The reality TV star is talking about success and how that is measured in life in various ways.

As fans know, Captain Sandy recently revealed she suffered a heart attack two years ago, while she was in the middle of a SoulCycle class. Now the good captain is taking time to reflect and share some words of wisdom to her fans.

Captain Sandy’s friendly reminder

On Instagram, Sandy shared an important message to her followers. Sandy included a photo of her standing in front of a fancy sports car and a private plane. She is grinning from ear to ear and giving fans the thumbs up.

“When I was young, I always wanted these things, I thought it would make me feel successful. All these years later, I still don’t have these things, instead, I had an addiction problem, motorcycle crash, kidney cancer, and a heart attack. Success isn’t measured by what we have acquired in life. It’s measured by how we show up; how we treat others and by selfless acts of kindness,” she began her message.

Captain Sandy went on to reiterate success is measured by how we feel about ourselves. It is the age-old saying that life is not about material things but rather the type of person you are.

“It’s our own hearts and how we feel about ourselves that measure our success. Don’t get me wrong. I would love to have these things, however, it will not be the driving force in my life. It’s about people people! Do this everyday, wake up, dress up, and show up for yourself and others! Oh, I almost forgot, find a song that inspires you to keep moving forward,” Sandy ended her message.

Life after a heart attack

The post is a reminder that Captain Sandy has a new outlook on life following her heart attack. She is very fortunate to have not only survived but also to have been aware of the warning signs for women.

Captain Sandy has been telling her story throughout February to bring awareness to heart health. It is the month dedicated to helping others pay attention to signs of a heart attack, as well as how to prevent one.

Everyone can use a little reminder about what is important in life, and Captain Sandy decided to do that in a new Instagram post.

Below Deck Mediterranean returns for Season 5 in spring 2020.