Below Deck Med star Hannah Ferrier teases new show The Real Love Boat

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has teased her new show, The Real Love Boat, days ahead of the highly anticipated premiere.

It’s been over two years since Below Deck Med fans have seen Hannah on the small screen.

The chief stew was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn during Season 5 of the hit-yachting show.

While Below Deck Mediterranean fans may not be over the incident, Hannah has put all the drama from the show in the past.

Aside from focusing on her little family with her husband Josh Roberts and daughter Ava, Hannah’s headed back to reality television.

This time around, though, she’s helping singles find love in an ode to the hit classic television show, The Love Boat, as a Cruise Director.

Hannah Ferrier teases her new reality TV show

Taking to Instagram, Hannah couldn’t contain her excitement over The Real Love Boat, which premieres on Wednesday, October 5.

“I NEVER get mushy on social media (at least not sober 😂😂) but I have to share with you guys my excitement about The Real Love Boat premiering,” she began her Instagram post.

Hannah recalled all that’s happened since she was on reality television, including a pandemic. She also commented on her getting married and becoming a mother during that time.

Then she got to the point at hand, which was dishing her new show.

“This show was so much fun to make and even though I had insecurities going into it I am so proud of what we created 💗 It was really hard leaving behind my daughter and flying across the world to film but I know it was worth it,” Hannah expressed.

The former Below Deck Med starlet revealed she’s excited for fans to come on this new journey with her. Hannah also gushed over her support system that helped her be able to film this series. She gave props to her husband, Josh, and her talent manager Shane Tyler Greaves.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier promotes The Real Love Boat

Hannah has been on a countdown to the premiere of the show for the past couple of weeks on social media.

One Instagram post featured a shot of Hannah in the opening credits that included a huge smile on her face. Hannah shared her enthusiasm over the experience of filming back in the Mediterranean to help singles find love.

Last week Hannah gave her 840k Instagram followers a sneak peek at The Real Love Boat with a teaser clip. The voice-over referred to Hannah as “the cupid of The Real Love Boat.”

While Hannah Ferrier continues to express her excitement over fans seeing her new show, there is a downside. As of now, her version of The Real Love Boat is only airing in Australia.

The United States does have a version airing on CBS, also premiering on Wednesday, October 5, but the version has a completely different cast.

There’s speculation that Hannah’s version will air on Paramount Plus at some point. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

