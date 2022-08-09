Below Deck Med: Natasha Webb sets the record straight on ‘messy’ Dave White situation

Natasha spills the tea on her drama with Dave on Below Deck Med: Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Natasha Webb has set the record straight on the “messy” Dave White situation.

The relationship between the chef and chief stew has played a significant role in Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

They not only were sharing a cabin, but were clearly more than friends. It was eventually revealed Natasha cheated on her ex-boyfriend with Dave when they worked a month before filming Below Deck Mediterranean began.

Things came to a head after the second drunk crew night out ended with Dave sending scathing texts to Natasha, who opted to sleep in a guest cabin with stew Kyle Viljoen.

Ahead of the past couple of episodes airing, Natasha shared a message to Below Deck Med viewers asking for kindness.

Now, as it’s clear Dave and Natasha are over, she is setting the record straight on the drama. Natasha spilled she tried to keep her side of things quiet amid filming even though Dave didn’t.

Natasha Webb sets record straight on ‘messy’ Dave White situation

This week Natasha was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside her costar. Andy wasted no time getting to the dirt between Dave and Natasha.

Although she didn’t hold back, Natasha did try to keep some details private.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Dave and I were never in a relationship. We only knew each other about a month before joining Home. And we hooked up a few times. It was a very messy situation,” she explained.

As for why Natasha wanted to keep their previous relationship or hook up quiet, Natasha spilled it was just messy.

“I wanted to keep it a secret because it was such a mess, and it was wrong. I admit it was wrong, but everyone makes mistakes,” the chief stew explained.

Natasha also admitted that despite how it looked on television, she and Dave did not hook up in the shower in their cabin. The twosome merely wanted to have a private talk.

Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb spills more tea on Dave White drama

Andy wanted to know how Natasha felt watching Dave have his breakdown on the show, especially while talking to Captain Sandy Yawn.

“Of course, it hurt me. I care a lot for Dave, and that wasn’t shown my supportive side, but yeah, it hurt a lot,” she expressed.

Natasha also admitted that she never wanted a relationship with Dave because she saw his true colors, referring to things being toxic.

There have been some remarks on social media that have Below Deck Mediterranean fans thinking Natasha led Dave on, and Andy had a fan question that asked just that to the chief stew.

“No. People think I ignored Dave, but that was the reason. I didn’t want to feel like I was leading him on. So, if it ever looked like I was, it was cause I was treading on eggshells, and I didn’t know what else to do,” the yachtie shared.

The situation with Dave White and Natasha Webb has been a focus so far on Below Deck Med Season 7. Things just went bust, which means either their working relationship will get worse, or the show will move on to some other drama.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.