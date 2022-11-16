Below Deck Med: Natalya Scudder reveals where she stands with Kyle Viljoen ahead of explosive reunion

Natalya gives an update on her “friendship” with Kyle. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean beauty Natalya Scudder has revealed where she stands with her costar Kyle Viljoen ahead of the explosive Season 7 reunion show.

There’s no question that Kyle and Natalya have had a strained relationship on the current season of the hit yachting show.

Kyle’s bond with chief stew Natasha Webb and their work ethic often put Natalya on the outs with them.

While Natasha would simply remove herself from the drama, Natalya and Kyle engaged in some heated exchanges.

Although it appeared fences were mended as Below Deck Med Season 7 came to a close, fans have learned that’s not the case, as Natalya admitted to blocking Kyle on social media.

The reunion teaser has the two stews battling it out, but does that truly depict where they stand today?

Natalya Scudder reveals where she stands with Kyle Viljoen today

As fans anxiously await the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show, Natalya stopped by Watch What Happens Live this week to chat with host Andy Cohen.

The last time Natalya was on WWHL, she admitted that her relationship with Kyle was non-existent and that she had blocked him on social media. Andy, of course, wanted an update on the status of Natalya and Kyle’s friendship, or lack of one.

“We did speak the other week, and it’s a relationship that’s being fixed slowly,” she shared. “It’s going to take a lot of work.”

Despite their strained relationship, Natalya was supportive of Kyle’s engagement with his boyfriend Zachary when a fan asked if Kyle was moving too fast. Natalya believes “if you know, you know” when it comes to love and shared her congratulations for the happy couple.

Natalya proved things are not fine with Kyle when she threw some shade over his flirtation with charter guest Frank Fay in a game where Andy wanted her to only say nice things about her former colleague.

Andy wanted her to give an example of Kyle going above and beyond with the charter guests.

“Hooking up with them,” was her reply.

Below Deck Med star Natalya Scudder disses Natasha Webb over Kyle Viljoen’s injury

The Watch What Happens Live After Show featured two virtual guests who wanted to know if Natasha stepped it up after Kyle had his fall down the steps. As Below Deck Mediterranean viewers know, Kyle was injured in the tumble, forcing Natasha to replace her fall.

It turns out that being a stew for the short period before Kyle was replaced did nothing to step up. According to Natalya, the chief stew was still on her phone dealing with relationship drama.

“Too much time in fairyland and not enough time on the boat,” she declared.

Natalya Scudder isn’t ready to let bygones be bygones when it comes to Kyle Viljoen. The reunion will shed more light on the state of their relationship.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion show will air on Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo.