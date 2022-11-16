Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion looks: See who brought the glam and who went casual

Courtney and Kyle brought their fashion A-game to the reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 has wrapped up with only the reunion show left to hit airwaves.

The show won’t air on Bravo until next week, and there will be no early access on Peacock like there has been all season long.

Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, Kyle Viljoen, Natalya Scudder, bosun Storm Smith, Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Raygan Tyler, Reid Jenkins, and Elena Dubaich all got together for the virtual chat.

The first look teaser for the Below Deck Med Season 7 reunion revealed that neither chief stew Natasha Webb nor Jason Gaskell were in attendance.

Thanks to the preview footage, fans also got a glimpse of the Home crew’s outfits for the event.

Let’s see who went glam and who went casual to end Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

Here are the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion looks

Blonde beauty Courtney opted for a tight black dress with a plunging neckline and a matching cropped jacket. Courtney completed her outfit with strappy heels and her long hair parted in the middle.

Elena also went for a glam look with a black minidress that had long sleeves and bold cutouts. She had her blonde hair parted to the side and finished the off the outfit with white strappy open-toed heels.

Stew Natalya went a little more casual with a mint green dress that hugged her perfectly. Natalya showed off her shorter new hairdo and completed her look with a small white purse.

Chef Dave deckhand Reid went for the suit look. Reid sported a royal blue suit with a darker blue turtleneck, while Dave chose a dark grayish suit with a white t-shirt underneath.

Even stew Kyle got in on the suit action, but he put his own fashion spin on it. Kyle sported a bright pink suit with a tied belt in the middle of the jacket and a white turtleneck too.

Storm and Zee each opted for a more casual vibe. Zee had on a casual white button-down shirt, where Storm went for a flash shirt and a hat on his head.

Rounding out the group was Captain Sandy Yawn, who chose a black leather jacket with a tiny gold chain.

Two Deck Med stars share their reunion outfits

After the news of the reunion dropped, a couple of the cast members took to social media to give a closer look at their outfit choices for the show.

Elena used Instagram to share a video of her look and revealed she was dressed by a designer that has also dressed “Madonna, Beyonce, Rihanna.”

Kyle also teased his reunion outfit as he shared a message about the season to fans.

As for the rest of the cast, well as the reunion nears, no doubt more outfit drops and commentary will emerge from the Home crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion airs Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo.