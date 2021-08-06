Below Deck Med: Malia White talks rebounding from Season 5, shares why she was hesitant to return for Season 6

Malia sheds light on surviving the Season 5 hate and why she’s happy to be part of Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Malia White has talked about rebounding from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 drama and shared why she was hesitant to return for Season 6.

Season 5 did not paint Malia and Captain Sandy Yawn in a very good light. Malia endured a lot of fan hate over what she did to Hannah Ferrier.

The bosun recently revealed that she learned her ex-Tom Checketts cheated as Below Deck Med Season 5 played out on screen. Plus, Captain Sandy Yawn’s infamous video calling Malia gay went viral just as Season 6 started to film.

Malia White reveals how she rebounded from Season 5

Throughout all the hate and backlash, Malia has maintained she reported Hannah’s valium because of maritime law, which has a no drug-tolerant policy. Malia recently got real about the situation with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think at first, I wanted to defend everything, and I was taking to social media,” she shared. “And then I learned, you will never be able to explain to people maritime law. You’ll never be able to explain the exact situation, how things actually went down. People will never understand because, to them, they’re seeing this portion of what happened, and that’s all you can expect them to understand.”

The bosun admitted she’s still surviving it while also referring to the situation as a “big learning curve.” Malia even turned off the comments on social media for a little bit to wrap her around the scrutiny she was under.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why was Malia White hesitant to return for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6?

There’s no question many viewers were not happy to have Malia back for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Since the season premiered, Malia and Captain Sandy have been painted in a more positive light.

One reason is less screen time for the captain. The other reason is second stew Lexi Wilson’s behavior has changed some fans’ minds about the bosun.

It turns out the backlash from Season 5 was not why Malia was hesitant to come back for another season.

“I want to eventually be a captain, so yeah, I was a little hesitant to come back after all that, because I was like, ‘I really want a career in this industry, not in the TV industry,” she expressed.

Malia White’s so glad she did decide to return for Season 6. She’s happy that viewers really get to see her work as a bosun and not just drama regarding her love life or with other crew members. Plus, the filming experience was the most fun she ever had filming the hit yachting show.

“I am when I feel supported and loved versus feeling not so comfortable in my workplace, like last season. And just to see us as crew, because genuinely this was my most fun filming, and the best crew that I’ve worked with,” the Bravo personality explained.

There is a special bond among the Below Deck Med Season 6 crew, well, most of them.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.