Below Deck Med: Lloyd Spencer gets real about health scare ‘I felt almost disembodied’

Lloyd knew from the moment he woke up something was off. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Lloyd Spencer has gotten real about his health scare that played out this season on the hit Bravo show.

Lloyd’s getting sick has been teased since the Season 6 trailer dropped last spring. The most recent episode featured the deckhand feeling off and eventually throwing up into the ocean.

Captain Sandy Yawn took his blood pressure, then immediately sent Lloyd off to receive medical attention. Lloyd is now sharing what went through his mind the day his health took a turn for the worse.

Below Deck Med’s Lloyd Spencer says he felt almost disembodied

During the Below Deck Med Season 6 After Show, Lloyd got real about this health scare. Lloyd detailed what was going through his mind from the moment he woke up that morning.

“I felt almost disembodied from the minute I woke up. I think we were having a meeting, and I just, like, couldn’t focus on what was going on,” he shared. “I felt exceptionally like I couldn’t do anything that I wanted to do, and if I was doing it, I was doing it wrong. That just got worse and worse and worse.”

The pressure of messing up got to Lloyd, adding even more issues to the health problems he experienced.

“I think looking back now, it wasn’t anything of a great mistake, but in my head, I was thinking f**k I f**ked this completely up,” the deckhand explained. “And there’s no coming back from it. The more I felt like that, the tighter my chest got. Then I was thinking s**t I got these charters and other stuff to do, until it the moment it became too much when I was doing a physical activity. When I was pumping the thing, my chest became physically tight, and the worst thing was it felt like it just moved up and clamped into my throat.”

Lloyd further shared that was the moment that he turned and began vomiting into the ocean.

Did Lloyd want to be taken off Below Deck Med yacht?

There is no question that Lloyd looks really bad off on Below Deck Mediterranean.

“It got worse and worse, and I vomited in Captain Sandy’s toilet, which wasn’t exactly ideal. So not only was I having the situation, but I then kept doing stuff that made it more stressful,” he said.

Although it wasn’t ideal, Lloyd knew leaving Lady Michelle and getting away was the best thing for him at the time.

“I think in that moment, I did need to go somewhere quiet and speak with the doctor,” Lloyd spilled.

Those who watched Below Deck Med Season 6 Episode 16 early on Peacock know how things play out with Lloyd Spencer. The end of the season is almost here, but clearly, there’s still lots of juicy entertainment to come.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.