Who are Below Deck Med charter guests Jemele Hill and husband Ian Wallace?

Jemele shares her second Below Deck experience with her husband Ian and friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Below Deck Mediterranean charter guests Jemele Hill and husband Ian Wallace will make the crew work hard for their money.

The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary and is ready to party. While they are a friendly group of charter guests, they have high standards.

Jemele, Ian, and friends just might be the guests the push the Lady Michelle crew to the brink.

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean charter guest Jemele Hill?

Below Deck fans will remember Jemele from Season 7. Jemele and her closest female friends were the final charter of the season. The trip was to celebrate Jemele’s bachelorette party.

Jemele’s stint on Below Deck will forever be known as the charter with the penis cake. Chef Kevin Dobson made a penis cake the last night for Jemele to take the bachelor party up a notch. The cake was a preference sheet request.

However, Kate Chastain was feuding with Kevin and had him present it to the table while Captain Lee Rosbach was having a serious discussion about charity. Plus, Jemele had already gone to bed, which defeated the whole point of the penis cake.

Jemele really needs no introduction and not just because of her stints on Below Deck. She is a sports journalist who spent years working for ESPN. In 2018, she left ESPN to become a contributing writer for The Atlantic.

The 45-year-old talented woman also has her own podcast, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, which covers sports, politics, and culture. Jemele is also an activist who advocates for youth to get involved in politics and cultural issues.

Who is Below Deck Med charter guest Ian Wallace?

Jemele met her husband, Ian, during Michigan State’s homecoming weekend in 2014. The couple both attended Michigan State but didn’t meet until after graduation.

“It was Sunday game day, I was tailgating, and I saw one of my buddies talking to Jemele. I’m a sports fan. I knew who she was, but I wasn’t fanning or anything,” Ian shared with The New York Times.

The 39 years old works as medical sales for Applied Medical. Ian was born and raised in Detroit but currently resides in California with his wife.

Although this is Jemele’s second time appearing in the Below Deck franchise, it’s Ian first.

The only thing Below Deck Mediterranean fans will find similar between Jemele’s two stints is she is the final charter of the season. Well, that and the fact that each time, Jemele and her guests get their drink on.

Ian Wallace and Jemele Hill are ending Below Deck Med Season 6. Those who watched Season 6 Episode 16 early on Peacock know the group tests all the departments, especially chef Mathew Shea.

It’s very entertaining, though.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.