Below Deck Med: Lloyd Spencer calls Malia White one of the ‘first nice bosses’ he had, praises their friendship

Lloyd has opened up about the strong bond he formed with Malia on Below Deck Med. Pic credit: Bravo.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Lloyd Spencer has called Malia White one of the first nice bosses he ever had and praised their friendship too.

The Season 6 crew on Below Deck Med was extremely close. Other than Lexi Wilson and Delaney Evans, who didn’t bond with the rest of the group.

Lloyd, Malia, David Pascoe, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers were one of the best deck teams in Below Deck’s history. They worked together with very few confrontations. The group’s bond helped them support each other and work together as a team.

The entire crew, including Katie Flood, chef Mathew Shea, and Courtney Veale, vacationed in Split after Season 6 ended. Malia teased what the crew did in Split last week with a hilarious video.

It’s been over a year since Lloyd filmed Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. However, the bond with the Lady Michelle crew is stronger than ever.

Courtney, Zee, and Katie even vacationed together in Africa this month.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lloyd Spencer from Below Deck Mediterranean speaks to Malia White the most

In an interview with Sydney Sadick, the host wanted to know who Lloyd speaks to the most from Below Deck Mediterranean.

Lloyd expressed that, although he doesn’t speak to Zee as much as he’d like, when he does, it’s like no time has passed between them.

The person Lloyd speaks to the most is Malia. It turns out their bond got even stronger after the cameras stopped rolling.

“I spend [the] most amount of time since the show aired with Malia. I went to go work on her boat. And then we’ve seen each other a couple of other times since, and we speak on the phone very regularly,” the Bravo personality said.

Below Deck Med’s Lloyd Spencer calls Malia White one of ‘first nice bosses’ he had

Lloyd has such a deep appreciation for Malia as a boss and a friend. Below Deck Med fans will recall Malia helped Lloyd secure a crossing job after the season ended.

“Not only was she one of the first really nice bosses that I had, our friendship sort of grew, she offered me a lot of support going further on in the industry. So yeah! And also when you make friends under such a stressful thing as being filmed for six weeks straight, you have so much in common after those six weeks because you’ve been through everything together.”

Several close friendships came out of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Lloyd Spencer credits bosun Malia White as one of those people. He even called her one of the first nice bosses he ever had.

The words may surprise some Below Deck fans after what went down between Malia and Hannah Ferrier during Season 5. However, even the haters can agree, Malia was a completely different person in Season 6, forming life-long friendships.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.