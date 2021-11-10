Below Deck Med: Katie Flood, Courtney Veale, and Mzi ‘Zee’ Dempers reunite for fun-filled vacation

Below Deck Mediterranean’s Courtney and Katie went to Africa to visit Zee. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 stars Katie Flood, Courtney Veale, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers reunited for a fun-filled vacation proving their bond is still as strong as ever.

The Season 6 cast, also consisting of bosun Malia White, chef Mathew Shea, Lloyd Spencer, and David Pascoe, remain the closest crew in Below Deck history. While friendship has certainly come out of other casts in the Below Deck family, Below Deck Med Season 6 was special.

When the cameras stopped rolling, the Lady Michelle crew spent time together in Split for a mini vacation. Although the crew has been tight-lipped on their time in Split, Malia recently gave Below Deck Mediterranean fans a little glimpse at the fun they had.

It’s been a year since Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean was filmed. Courtney, Zee, and Katie were finally reunited when the two stews visited the deckhand in Africa.

Below Deck Med’s Katie and Courtney reunite with Zee – See the photos

Courtney kicked off the exciting news she reunited with Katie and Zee in Africa. The blonde bombshell shared several photos of the fun-filled vacation, including a super cool Safari.

“Safari vibes with my faves, so many more pics to come but have a few for now,” Courtney captioned the Instagram post.

Captain Sandy Yawn responded to the post with happiness the three are still hanging out.

Katie soon followed suit by sharing a photo of her with Zee and Courtney while gushing over how excited she was to spend time with them.

“Heart so full! Getting to spend time with my babies a whole year later,” Katie wrote.

Zee and Courtney replied to Katie’s post with their own heartfelt words on being reunited.

Finally, Zee shared several photos of his friends visiting him in Africa.

“Such special times with such special people, what a treat!” Zee shared.

Will Zee, Courtney, and Katie reunite for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7?

Seeing that Zee, Katie, and Courtney are still as close as ever, some Below Deck Mediterranean fans wonder if the three return for Season 7.

Although Bravo has yet to comment on Season 7 of Below Deck Med, social media sleuths have uncovered some details. The season has already wrapped filming in Malta.

Captain Sandy is back for her sixth season with the hit Bravo show. Courtney and Zee were also spotted filming, but Katie was not.

Yes, it seems the chief stew was one and done with reality television. Malia was also MIA during Season 7 filming.

They may not be reuniting on screen anytime soon, but Courtney Veale, Zee Dempers, and Katie Flood just had a fun-filled vacation together.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.