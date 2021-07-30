Below Deck Med fans praise Lloyd Spencer’s reaction to Lexi Wilson’s behavior, blast Bravo for double standard

Lloyd walked away from Lexi’s hot tub craziness and fans can’t stop talking about him. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are praising Lloyd Spencer’s reaction to Lexi Wilson’s behavior in the hot tub and are calling out Bravo for having a double standard.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Med featured Lexi shoving her boobs in Lloyd’s face, which led to him exiting the hot tub. Lexi was already on a rampage, but Lloyd leaving pushed her craziness even further. She got into a heated fight with bosun Malia White, chief stew Katie Flood, and deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

Lexi has shared her side of the story as viewers await the fallout of the drunken evening that also included chef Mathew Shea leaving the Lady Michelle.

Below Deck fans praise Lloyd Spencer for his reaction

Malia shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Lloyd was shaken up after the incident because of things Lexi was saying to him. Lloyd didn’t want to be anywhere near Lexi’s behavior.

The bosun thought Lloyd handled himself most respectably, and Twitter couldn’t agree more.

Several Below Deck Mediterranean viewers took to Twitter to praise Lloyd for the way he handled the out-of-control situation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @@wjeromecoleman/Twitter

Pic credit: @DeepShows/Twitter

You really have to be a freaking mess if you annoy the un-annoy-able Lloyd #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/T5YDU4XwKX — dramabananna (@dramabananna) July 27, 2021

Lloyd has been making his mark on Season 6. The way he dealt with Lexi has made him even more of a beloved crew member than before.

Below Deck fans call out Bravo for a double standard

There’s no doubt that if a guy shoved his junk in a girl’s face the way Lexi threw her boobs in Lloyd’s face, the male in question would have been removed from the show immediately.

That doesn’t appear to be the case with Lexi, who is still on a yacht in a preview clip for next week.

Many Below Deck Med viewers think Lexi should have been removed from the boat the moment it happened, and Twitter is not happy with Bravo for the double standard.

Pic credit: @RealityRosalyn/Twitter

Pic credit: @Jules_Lily/Twitter

Oh yes, Bravo is once again under fire from Below Deck Mediterranean viewers. If Lexi lasts much longer on the show, the outrage is only going to get worse.

During her WWHL appearance, Malia seconded that if one of her deckhands had done what Lexi did, the male deckhand would have been gone immediately.

Lloyd Spencer from Below Deck Med Season 6 continues to prove what a stand-up guy he is to the world. His behavior dealing with Lexi Wilson has earned his props from viewers, who blasted Bravo for a double standard regarding the situation.

After all, Captain Sandy Yawn nearly fired Peter Hunziker for comments he made to Bugsy Drake and calling Malia sweetheart.

What do you think of how Lloyd dealt with Lexi? Is Bravo pulling a double standard dealing with the incident?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.