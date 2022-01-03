Below Deck Med chief stew Hannah Ferrier shared a photo of herself from her tween years

Hannah shared a part of her past with fans by showing a photo from when she was 12. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean viewers miss controversial chief stew Hannah Ferrier on their TV screens although they can find her on social media and her podcast where she offers glimpses into her life before, during, and after her time on the show.

35-year-old Hannah treated her fans to a throwback photo of herself from when she was 12 that captures her awkward preteen years and just how much of a physical transformation she’s undergone since then.

Hannah Ferrier shared a throwback photo from her preteen years with Below Deck Med fans

Hannah shared a piece of her past that appears to have been sent to her by a friend. It seems that the new year may have prompted Hannah to look back in time and give her fans a peek into what she used to look like.

Observers of Hannah’s throwback photo can easily tell that the picture is of Hannah just with some key differences.

For one, Hannah has red hair in the picture, which is a far cry from the blonde hair viewers know her to have and keep up.

Hannah’s late 90’s/early 2000’s hairstyle in the photo is also far different from the look that Hannah went for on Below Deck.

Other than that, she didn’t appear to have heavy makeup, braces, acne, or any other distinguishing features that a tween might have.

Hannah added a caption to the throwback photo seemingly making fun of herself by saying “Me at 12 (laughing/crying emojis).”

Hannah Ferrier had questionable moments in leadership and her love life during Below Deck Med

Hannah notoriously didn’t get along with several of her stews and she categorically always held them up to very high standards that were not always met, which created problems.

Bugsy and Lara were the two stewardesses that really ground Hannah’s gears and who were her two main criticizers within her five seasons.

Hannah also had a tumultuous love life on Below Deck which peaked when she started a boat romance with Conrad Empson. After a cute, happy, and short courtship, Hannah found ways to sabotage her relationship with Conrad and it played out in spectacular fashion for fans.

Hannah was also fired from the yacht by Captain Sandy after not following proper maritime law and protocol by having prescription drugs and CBD vape pen onboard without reporting them.

These days, Hannah is living back home in Melbourne, adores being a mom to her one-year-old daughter Ava, and is engaged to her fiance, Josh Roberts.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.