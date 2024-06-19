Gigi Fernandez returned to the Below Deck franchise, debuting on Below Deck Med alongside her friend Captain Sandy Yawn.

The tennis pro and her pals kicked off the second charter on Below Deck Med Season 9.

However, things quickly went awry when one charter guest and deckhand, Nathan Gallager, got lost at sea.

If that wasn’t enough, Gigi and friends were less than impressed with the quality of food Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford was serving.

After less-than-stellar meals on the first day of the charter, the guests were served cold eggs for breakfast, prompting Gigi to talk with the captain.

Honestly, we can’t say we blame Gigi. Cold eggs don’t scream super yacht experience, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Med charter guest Gigi Fernandez slams ‘inedible’ food

Taking to Instagram following the episode, Gig shared a video of her and the group charter in Greece while also dissing the chef.

“Such a fun gathering with amazing friends in a spectacular location but sadly the food was just inedible. For me to not finish a plate of chocolate cake…. You know it had to be bad!” was her caption.

Below Deck Med viewers saw Gigi further express her distaste of Jono’s cooking style on the show when she stated it wasn’t as good as Chef Rachel Hargrove, who Gigi met during her stint on Season 10 of the OG show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jono’s future on the show has been questioned after Captain Sandy called him for a chat at the end of the most recent episode.

Gigi had a lot of support from Below Deck Med fans, who agreed that the food on the charter was not up to par.

Below Deck Med fans weigh in on Gigi Fernandez complaining about Chef Jono

“Serving them eggs that have been sitting out for an hour and a half?? Absolutely not. I’m glad Gigi said something to Captain Sandy. Jono isn’t it.” read one X.

Serving them eggs that have been sitting out for an hour and a half??



Absolutely not. I’m glad Gigi said something to Captain Sandy.



Jono isn’t it. #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/DYoW2UJPRg — Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) June 18, 2024

Another agreed that Jono was close to being up to Rachel’s standards of a yacht chef.

Sorry not sorry…Jono cannot live up to Chef Rachel standards #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/2hBS18yM16 — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) June 18, 2024

The comparison to Rachel was brought up more than once on X (formerly Twitter).

“I don’t know Gigi, and I don’t think she’s complaining just to complain…that food looked mid (and judging by the faces didn’t taste any better)” said a different X user.

I don’t know Gigi, and I don’t think she’s complaining just to complain…that food looked mid (and judging by the faces didn’t taste any better) #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/RzMFeVkfMr — Yaell ✨ (@YaelML11) June 18, 2024

Based on the message from Gigi Fernandez and the next preview, it certainly seems like the quality of Chef Jono’s food gets any better on the second charter.

There’s still plenty of Below Deck Med Season 9 to play out, so we could see Jono turn things around, but only time will tell.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.