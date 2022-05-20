Below Deck Med beauty Delaney Evans stuns in car selfie with a barely-there top

Delaney Evans wore a revealing top in a recent car selfie she shared with Below Deck Med fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Delaney Evans may not have been a cast member in Season 6 of Below Deck Med for very long, but she has been fondly remembered by fans and has a strong social media presence.

In a recent Instagram post, Delaney treated her Below Deck following to a car selfie where she was wearing a tiny, nude, strappy top.

Delaney has been known to post a lot of photos of her backside and share thirst trap photos of that nature. This latest picture, however, captured her from the front in selfie format which is something that she rarely does.

Below Deck Med viewers watched Delaney on episodes 10-13 of Season 6 where she worked one charter and had a big night out with the crew. She was also a witness to Lexi Wilson and chef Matt Shea’s toxicity.

Delaney Evans wowed Below Deck fans with a car selfie in a barely-there top

Below Deck Med deck/stew Delaney shared a selfie in a car with fans on Instagram.

In the picture she snapped, Delaney’s long naturally red hair was covering one of her eyes as she did a closed-mouth smile for the camera.

The sun showed through the car window and onto her chest where Delaney was wearing a very revealing, strappy, nude top that exposed the entire middle of her chest.

In the caption, Delaney wrote, “Sunshine state of mind.”

The official release date and cast news for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is looming

Season 7 of Below Deck Med has already been filmed and franchise fans have been waiting for the official announcement of its release date and cast information.

Rumors have been swirling online about the potential cast with several crew members actually confirmed.

Captain Sandy will be at the helm of the operation once again since she has established herself as the spinoff’s figurehead.

Joining her will be Season 6 alums Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers, although their exact roles on board are still unknown.

Popular chief stew, Katie Flood will not be returning to the series although she has confirmed that she is still in yachting.

Fans should stay alert for Season 7 news as both Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under are winding down.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.