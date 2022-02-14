Katie Flood gives update to Below Deck fans on the next chapter in her life

Katie Flood is moving on to the next chapter in her life and briefly talked about it with Below Deck fans. Pic credit: Bravo

Katie Flood used her social media to let Below Deck viewers in on what the next chapter in her life is looking like after spending the last two months living in Tulum, Mexico.

Fans will be happy to know that Katie plans on continuing her “#yachtlife” and is setting sail to Cuba.

While Katie did not give any clues as to her role on the next vessel or whether she will reprise her position within the Below Deck franchise, her supporters can rest assured that the fan-favorite has not let go of yachting just yet.

Katie Flood clues Below Deck fans into what she will be doing next

Through her Instagram stories, Katie let her fans know what the next chapter in her life will be, which involves yachting still.

The freshly 30 chief stew from Season 6 of Below Deck Med posted a selfie in what looks like boat living quarters where she threw up a peace sign.

The caption for her photo read, “On route to Cuba, won’t have much access to internet/appps. Hit me on WhatsApp if needed. K byeee (kiss face and peace sign emojis).”

She finished her caption off by hashtagging “#yachtlife.”

Katie is embarking on her next job position, which is still in yachting. Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

It looks like Katie will be mostly off the grid for her next job assignment, but her post appeared to have hints of excitement about her next adventure in the yachting industry.

Katie Flood spent a lot of time with Below Deck alum Jessica More in Mexico

It doesn’t appear as if Katie arrived in Tulum, Mexico, with anyone, but she did end up spending a lot of time with Season 5 Below Deck Med star Jessica More.

Jessica has been living in the hip Mexican city in the Caribbean for several months, and Katie was just there for two months.

The pair posted pictures and videos together, partying at a beach club, and shared sizzling photos they took together on the beach.

Before arriving in Tulum, Katie hung out with her Season 6 crew, Courtney Veale and Zee Dempers, in South Africa, where Zee is from, and the trio looked like they had a blast.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus.