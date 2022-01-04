Here are the hottest Below Deck thirst trap pics of 2022

The Below Deck franchise cast members showed off their bodies and 2022 intentions on social media. Pic credit: Bravo

The cast members of the Below Deck franchise are known for being young, hot, and worldly which all contribute to the makings of solid thirst trap photo opportunities, and there has been no shortage of them in the new year.

Although Below Deck fans are only a few days into 2022, they have been treated to a number of fabulous and provocative pictures from various cast members from the different seasons and spinoffs.

Whether it’s the exotic locales that are contributing to the vibe of the sexy pictures, or fierce posing and carefree attitudes, these Below Deck cast members have fans swooning to start off the year.

These are the best Below Deck thirst traps of 2022

Georgia Grobler from Season 1 of Sailing Yacht posed for a mirror video where she showed off her rocking body and tiny bikini accompanied by the caption, “2021 can kiss my (peach emoji).”

Fill-in stewardess from Season 6 of Below Deck Med Delaney Evans drew attention to her backside in a series of photos in a water setting.

She teased in the caption, “Cuz nobody wrote a song about a small booty (tongue out winking emoji).”

Elizabeth Frankini from Season 8 of Below Deck has been living it up with her boyfriend in paradise locations. In true Elizabeth existential fashion, she wrote in her caption, “2022 – Let us look at each day as another opportunity to vibrate higher.”

This season of Below Deck’s Fraser Olender served a whole lot of hotness when he showed off his chiseled body with a boat picture in St.Kitts and Nevis.

Fraser’s chief stew Heather Chase looked stunning in a series of pictures in the same place as Fraser and even posted an image kissing him.

Heather posed for a sexy photo in the Caribbean. Pic credit: @heatherkapiolani/Instagram

Below Deck Med bosun Malia White displayed her curves in her recent photo where she joked, “Peach out 2021! Here’s to 2022!”

Below Deck viewers still have a lot of Season 9 to look forward to

The mid-season trailer for the rest of Season 9 of Below Deck looks like it will be just as wild and scandalous as the first half.

With steamy hookups, boat drama, unruly guests, and plenty of screen time from The Stud of the Sea Captain Lee, viewers can count on the second half of this season to be entertaining.

The fallout from Heather using the N-word will be explored at length, and other on and off charter antics will be explored.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.