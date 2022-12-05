Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood reveals Lexi Wilson caused her to lose it on producers

Katie Flood spills more Lexi Wilson tea. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Katie Flood has dropped a bombshell that dealing with Lexi Wilson caused the chief stew to break the fourth wall at one point.

Lexi did not mesh with the rest of the Below Deck Med Season 6 crew, that’s for sure.

Katie tried to deal with Lexi’s horrific behavior, including the stew being nasty and physically violent with a couple of crew members.

After many chances at the request of Captain Sandy Yawn, Katie was finally allowed to fire Lexi.

It turns out there was much more to the situation with Lexi than Below Deck Mediterranean viewers even knew.

Now the chief stew’s speaking about how working with Lexi had her banging a producer’s door, which is a big no-no on the hit-yachting franchise.

Katie Flood reveals she unloaded on producers due to Lexi Wilson

Recently Katie reunited with her good friend and Below Deck Med costar Malia White for a live taping of the latter’s Total Ship Show podcast. There were certain subjects off limits for the reality TV stars, like the crew vacation in Split.

However, Malia and Katie had no problems dishing all things Lexi. Katie shared that the moment in the galley where Lexi called her mom and said she quit while also ignoring Katie pushed the chief stew too far.

Katie revealed she was furious, and that did not come across on-screen, nor did the moment she freaked out on producers, breaking the fourth wall.

“I went straight down to that control room, and I was like knocking on the door, like, ‘I need to speak to you guys!’ And I had the producers out there,” Katie spilled. “And they literally unmic’d me, took me outside, took a camera off me, and I was like, ‘What the f**k is this s**t?’ I was like, ‘this is bulls**t.’ And they were like, ‘Speak to us.’ They literally were like, unmic’ing me, and I’m f**king losing my s**. I was like, ‘What the f**k?'”

Below Deck Med alums Katie Flood and Malia White dish Lexi Wilson’s Satan nickname

Another hot topic regarding Lexi was the fact she gave herself the nickname Satan. Katie and Malia both agreed that the nickname fit Lexi perfectly.

Malia went on to explain the first time she heard Lexi calling herself Satan, which was well before the hot tub and crew mess drama night. It was in their bunk, and Malia heard Lexi talking to someone in the bathroom.

However, Lexi’s phone was on her bed, and there was no one in the bathroom besides the stew. Malia recalled hearing Lexi “brawling” with herself, and that’s when Lexi began to refer to herself as Satan.

There’s no question that Katie Flood and Malia White won’t forget their time working with Lexi Wilson ever.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.