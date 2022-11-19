Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier shades RHOBH star Kyle Richards over public warning to her daughters

Hannah had quite the response to one of Kyle’s messages. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has thrown shade at Kyle Richards as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a message to her daughters.

Hannah and Kyle do not know each other but are part of the Bravo family, even though Hannah no longer works for the network.

Like real family members, they don’t always get along and something Kyle said recently caught Hannah’s attention.

Kyle used social media to share a message to her daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky, as their reality television show Buying Beverly Hills premiered on Netflix.

The RHOBH OG admitted she didn’t want them on reality TV and was excited but scared for her girls before giving them a piece of advice.

“There will be times when you are misunderstood, people will say things about you that aren’t true, times where you want to explain the back story but your hands will be tied, your feelings will be hurt & you will wish you hadn’t said or done certain things that can’t be explained. But you know who you are. People that know you know who you are,” Kyle wrote in her Instagram Post.

Hannah Ferrier shades The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards

The Instagram account @bravobreakingnews shares a screengrab of Kyle’s IG post to her little girls.

It was in the comments section of that post where Hannah dissed Kyle for her actions.

Hannah popped up to give a blunt reply, writing, “Does she not have their phone numbers?”

The Below Deck Med alum’s words earned her quite a few responses, with many agreeing with Hannah.

One user compared Kyle’s message to wishing her spouse a happy anniversary on social media.

Another said Kyle was looking for sympathy, while others thoroughly enjoyed Hannah throwing shade at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier weighs in on RHOBH drama

There’s no question that RHOBH Season 12 was one for the books filled with so much drama, explosive fights, and, well, nastiness. As mentioned above, Hannah was part of the Bravo universe for a while, so she’s familiar with the Real Housewives franchise.

Hannah also has a podcast featuring members from the Real Housewives series, so she often gives her thoughts on the various shows. Earlier this year, Hannah spoke with Showbiz Cheatsheet to declare the ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills go “low and dirty.”

Although the former yachtie gets that’s kind of the name of the game, she also finds it disturbing, especially when the children of the cast members were brought into the ladies’ drama this season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 reunion airs Tuesday, November 22 at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.