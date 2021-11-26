Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier and Below Deck’s Fraser Olender have hilarious exchange over radio mishap

Hannah knows all too well the struggles of yachting life and reality TV drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier and Below Deck’s Fraser Olender have a hilarious exchange over his radio mishap on the show.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Season 9 featured Fraser frantically searching for his missing radio. A crew member without a radio is literally one of Captain Lee Rosbach’s biggest pet peeves.

Chief stew Heather Chase helped Fraser search for his radio, not only for his sake but for hers too. Fraser not having a radio made it quite difficult for Heather to communicate with him.

The stew eventually found his radio in a bilge. It’s a term fans know more about, thanks to Below Deck alum Adriene Gang. Adriene shared what the bilge is and why Fraser could easily have forgotten his radio in there.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck comments on Fraser Olender’s missing radio.

Twitter was, of course, buzzing during the episode as Fraser was desperate to find his radio. Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah was one of the many to comment.

Hannah noticed something not too many Below Deck fans did and quickly pointed it out.

“Who let this get through edit?! Your radio is attached to you. Fraser #belowdeck,” Hannah wrote with a picture of Fraser with a big red circle around highlighting the radio on his belt.

Who let this get through edit?! Your radio is attached to you Fraser 😂😂 #belowdeck pic.twitter.com/2uErPutsL6 November 24, 2021

Fraser soon replied to the tweet shedding some light on what really happened.

“I was actually borrowing Jess’ as I was on service – but guess that wasn’t exciting enough of a component to the storyline!!” Fraser tweeted back at Hannah.

The Below Deck Mediterranean alum took Fraser’s explanation in stride and replied with a hilarious story of her own.

“That’s okay! I made the whole crew change uniform one day when I couldn’t find my epaulettes,” Hannah tweeted.

Below Deck fans love Hannah and Fraser

The Twitter exchange prompted a slew of comments from Below Deck and Below Deck Med fans. In true fashion, there were some disses of Hannah and Fraser, but Twitter gushed over both of them for the most part.

Fraser Olender has been making Below Deck viewers laugh during Season 9 with his witty comments that he mumbles under his breath. There’s also the no holds bark remarks he’s made about Heather Chase. Fraser discussing her age on the show was one hilarious moment for sure.

Hannah Ferrier may be gone from Below Deck Mediterranean, but fans still adore her. The Australian beauty keeps fans updated on her life with social media and her podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed! She even recently spilled the tea on production, getting involved to help her work with Captain Sandy Yawn one season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.