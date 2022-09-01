Below Deck: Katie Flood shares stunning beach selfie but says she’s ‘tired, hungover, hungry’

Katie Flood’s recent selfie looked stunning even though she said she was “tired, hungover,” and “hungry.” Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Former Below Deck Med chief stew Katie Flood loves to show off her worldly lifestyle but keeps it real with how she sometimes feels.

Katie recently snapped a selfie after a big crew night out in Italy with her latest boat. In her beach locale photo, Katie remarked that she was “tired, hungover, hungry.”

Nonetheless, Katie looked stunning as her glowing features masked whatever she may have been feeling.

Her hair was wet as if she had just come from a plunge in the water, being that she also had her bathing suit on.

Katie had her sunglasses sitting on top of her head as she appeared sans makeup for the up-close selfie shared with her more than 100k followers through her Instagram Stories.

The 30-year-old New Zealand native stepped into the chief stew role during Season 6 of Below Deck Med, where she had to fill the big shoes left by Hannah Ferrier.

Pic credit: @katiefloody/Instagram

Katie Flood took a break from yachting

Katie has been noticeably absent from the Below Deck franchise since Season 6 of Below Deck Med aired.

After spending some time after filming to unwind in Tulum, Mexico, alongside fellow alum Jessica More, Katie updated fans by hashtagging “#yachtlife” while en route to Cuba back in February.

Katie then took a break from yachting and appeared on former Below Deck Med bosun Malia White’s podcast Total Ship Show, where she spoke about her mental health as the reason for the step back and also talked about her future.

She remarked that her backup plan was to do yoga and modeling, two things she is obviously passionate about based on her social media.

Katie Flood’s leadership skills were well-received by Below Deck Med viewers

Katie had to prove herself in her leadership position as chief stew on Season 6 of Below Deck Med. Her authority was challenged, and she faced several difficult situations to navigate.

Having become physically ill from the stress and anxiety she was feeling at one point, Katie finished the season strong with only two stews after letting Lexi Wilson and Delaney Evans go.

In any case, Katie’s management style and worth ethic mostly resonated with viewers, and she has been ranked as one of the best chief stews to come into the franchise.

Katie’s contenders for the title of best chief stew include tenured stars Hannah Ferrier and Kate Chastain. Also at the top of the list is Sailing Yacht alum Daisy Kelliher who has become popular among fans.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.