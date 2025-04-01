Below Deck Down Under’s Lara dragged for not rotating stews: ‘doesn’t want to teach’

Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby has fans in an uproar over her management style.

During the entire season, Lara has kept Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros on housekeeping while Stew Brianna Duffield gets to be on service.

Marina doesn’t have as much service experience as Bri, but viewers feel Lara is not changing it up to make things easier for the chief stew.

In the most recent episode, Marina got upset when she was put on housekeeping again, and Stew/Deckhand Adair Werley defended her.

Lara didn’t appreciate the feedback from either of them, with Below Deck Down Under viewers noticing that Lara treats Bri very differently than Marina.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the episode, and Lara was one of the hot topics discussed on the social media platform.

Below Deck Down Under’s Lara Rigby dragged for not rotating stews

“Laura not rotating the stews needs to be studied. How does one get better if they don’t get experience. Seems as Laura really doesn’t really want to teach along the way. #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read an X.

Another X user declared that Lara thinks she’s a much better boss than she is in reality.

“Mariana is great at housekeeping, but damn, she doesn’t get the opportunity to do service? Like come on, Chief Stew. Switch it up. #BDDU #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck,” said an X.

One X user feels that Marina would be good at service if Lara would give her a chance.

“I feel like Marina is being made to be the bad guy when she really isn’t. She’s rightfully frustrated when Laura said she would rotate and now she obviously favors Bri 👎 #BelowDeckDownUnder,” wrote an X user.

More Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Lara

Several fans felt bad for Marina getting stuck on housekeeping while Bri kept quiet so she could stay on service. Rotating the stews was mentioned again, with one critic saying Lara is a weak chief stew.

“I’m not saying Lara is terrible at her job or anything but like I miss Aesha 😭 Where is Hannah or Kate, can we have one of them? At least they switch things up. #belowdeckdownunder” declared one X.

One person criticized Lara for not understanding Marina’s point of view, especially since Lara had initially said the two stews would rotate jobs each charter.

Another was Team Marina, who shared their understanding of why Marina is getting annoyed at this point in the season after repeatedly doing the same thing.

We are officially halfway into Below Deck Down Under Season 3, which means tempers will flare even more, and breaking points will be reached soon.

Do you agree or disagree with fans taking aim at Lara?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.