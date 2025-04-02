Below Deck Down Under star Marina speaks out amid Captain Jason drama, hits back at ‘frustrating’ Lara

Below Deck Down Under star Marina Marcondes de Barros isn’t keeping quiet amid the latest drama on the hit yachting show.

Marina has been stuck in housekeeping for the duration of the season, and the tension is mounting.

Marina’s frustration over her situation led her to speak to Captain Jason Chambers in a way he did not appreciate.

Captain Jason quickly put her in her place, but not everyone agreed that Marina was wrong.

During an Instagram Stories Q&A session to discuss the most recent episode, one fan was Team Marina in the Captain Jason drama.

Marina owned her actions with the captain, writing, “Cap is amazing, but indeed his timing to joke with me wasn’t the best and I lost my cool. Someone give this men his digestives and me a break and we will be good.”

The stew included a happy face emoji to make it clear she was all good with Captain Jason.

Marina owns her actions amid Captain Jason drama. Pic credit: @m_marcondes/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under’s Marina addresses ‘frustrating’ with Lara

A couple of fan questions or comments related to Marina being stuck on housekeeping for the entire season.

One brought up that Chief Stew Lara Rigby once again stuck her in cabins while Stew Brianna Duffield got to be on service.

“Girl, I can’t even explain how tired of this I was… Housekeeping is a lot of work and it’s normally done by 2 girls, working exclusively on these tasks, in a 60m I gave my best, but physically and mentally I was drained,” she expressed.

Another fan sympathized with Marina, who felt depressed and wanted to switch things up during the season. Marina admitted she had been yachting for years on housekeeping and had earned the right to be on service.

“To have someone act like it doesn’t matter. I should just suck it up and do it for the team. It’s frustrating. And I don’t run from hard work! I just appreciate sharing the load,” Marina shared.

Marina gets real about being stuck in cabins on Below Deck Down Under Season 3. Pic credit: @m_marcondes/Instagram

Marina speaks out amid Lara and Bri drama

In another IG Story slide, a fan disliked how Lara and Bri treated Marina. Marina admitted she felt mixed emotions over how she was treated, going back and forth between, “This doesn’t feel fair” and “but they are so nice.”

The stew also revealed, “I wish I didn’t had to decide between demanding my space or keeping a friend.”

It’s unclear if that was a tease for things to come between Marina, Lara, and Bri, but Marina did have a tease for Below Deck Down Under fans.

When asked if Marina ever gets to do service this season, she replied, “Tune in to see…” and requested prayers.

Marina sheds light on Bri and Lara situation. Pic credit: @m_marcondes/Instagram

There are many fan opinions regarding Lara’s not rotating the stews. As Monsters and Critics reported, Lara was dragged for her management skills and her favoring Bri over Marina.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under is barreling right along, and we expect the interior drama to heat up even more during the back half.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.