Below Deck Down Under star Marina Marcondes de Barros defends Lara Rigby amid service backlash

Marina Marcondes de Barros has been doing her best to set the record straight on Below Deck Down Under Season 3 drama.

The season has consisted of Marina being in housekeeping, which has become a hot topic.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under spoilers reveal Captain Jason Chambers forces Chief Stew Lara Rigby to make a change.

Following a bit of a clash with Marina, who got sassy with him, Captain Jason has been adamant that he wants her to get a chance on service.

The mid-season trailer reveals the interior situation comes to a head soon.

Marina also hinted at that as she stood up for Lara against all the haters.

Below Deck Down Under star Marina Marcondes de Barros defends Lara Rigby

Taking to her Instagram Stories to ask fans’ thoughts on recent episodes, Marina got a lot of feedback. Marina responded to many of the questions and comments.

One of them was a critic who called out Lara for being a bad chief stew and had sympathy for Marina for having to work for her.

“Lara is a good CS. She was focused on keeping the high standards we are used to, even when everything was against us Katina we love you, but you were like a toxic arranged marriage haha,” Marina wrote about the chief stew and yacht.

Even though Marina defended Lara, that doesn’t mean she was letting Lara off the hook for how she treated her.

“That said, indeed better communication and more empathy would have been nice,” the stew expressed.

Marina also hinted at her upcoming shot at being on service as one fan shared happiness that Marina was out of the “dungeon,” referring to the cabins.

“Maybe yes… but maybe not Tune in to find out,” she stated.

Marina stands up for Lara while teasing Below Deck Down Under Season 3. Pic credit: @m_marcondes/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under’s Marina spills more tea

There was a fan who wanted to know if Captain Jason getting involved with cabin and service drama helped Marina’s experience on the show.

“I’m very grateful for @captainichambers He spoke when I couldn’t anymore. He didn’t had to, but he did and I’m very thankful You will see why,” Marina shared.

One fan mentioned the crew changes following Johnny Arvanitis and Bosun Wihan Du Toit’s firing. Bosun Nate Salmon and Nicolas Cattelan are now in the mix, and Marina called the new group of Katina crew members “The best!”

The galley drama between Lara and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph that Marina listened in on was also brought up. Sharing screenshots, Marina admitted she couldn’t hide her expression as she was listening to the fighting.

“I couldn’t hide my shock to the bickering haha,” Marina wrote adding “did they just said that to each other?!”

Marina spills some Below Deck Down Under tea. Pic credit: @m_marcondes/@captainjchambers/Instagram

The current season of Below Deck Down Under is winding down, but the drama is far from over!

What do you think of Marina’s responses to fan comments?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.