Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby disses Wihan Du Toit, praises ‘SOME’ of the deck team amid on-screen tension

There’s no love lost between Below Deck Down Under stars Lara Rigby and Wihan Du Toit.

The chief stew and bosun have been clashing the past few episodes over leadership and communication.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Lara saw red flags with Wihan personally and professionally from the jump.

Now that the season has reached mid-way point, the gloves are coming off between the two crew members and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

The most recent episode ended with a confrontation between the three department heads that went awry quickly.

Following the episode, Lara took to her Instagram Stories for her weekly Q&A session with her fans, where she had some choice words about Wihan and his deck team.

Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby disses Wihan Du Toit

One of her followers asked Lara if Wihan was putting on a show for TV with his actions, questioning how he became a bosun with his behavior.

“I mean… what do you think?” she wrote on a picture of Wihan getting his make-up done for the show.

Another fan wanted to know if Deckhand Adair Werley was really into Wihan and declared the bosun cringe-worthy.

“I feel like Dave has more chat, to be honest,” Lara expressed, referring to the tortoise from the most recent episode of Below Deck Down Under.

Lara shades Wihan as Below Deck Down Under tension mounts. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

Although Lara has criticized Wihan’s management of the deck team, she doesn’t have issues with all of them.

Lara gives props to ‘SOME’ of the deck crew

There was a fan praising the way that Lara holds the deck team to the same high standards as she does her interior team. Lara admitted the interior was so busy they sometimes didn’t get breaks or even the chance to eat.

“So was hard at times to see others chilling when there was work to be done… however I will say, it is not normal for the deck crew to be anywhere near the interior… so I did appreciate the support of SOME of the deckhands,” she responded.

The chief stew added more insight into the differences between working on a yacht on the show and not on the show. Lara’s answer came as a fan shared they liked how the deck team helped Stew Marina Marcondes de Barros clean the cabins.

“Just to make it clear, deck does not usually help in interior on a normal Superyacht. They have a lot to do usually! But this is a tv show and the deck were involved to be part of the show,” Lara stated. “for me it went against all my professional morals to have them serve dinner and make beds… because it was never going to be up to the standard I work to (which is not their fault-they are trained on deck).”

However, since Below Deck Down Under is a TV show, the deck team was encouraged to interact with the guests for entertainment purposes.

Even though it was a different experience for Lara, she revealed life on any yacht works best when the entire crew works together.

Lara shares her thoughts on the deck team. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

The rumor mill is buzzing that Wihan will get fired very soon. If that happens, Lara would be rid of one of her problematic crew members.

Do you agree with what Lara said about Wihan and the deck team?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.