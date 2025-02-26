Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby defends charter guest Erik Rock amid backlash

Below Deck Down Under charter guest Erik Rock came under fire after his stint on the show over his behavior.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans were coming for Erik, calling him “trash” for his misogynistic ways.

On Erik’s last episode, Chief Stew Lara Rigby cringed when Erik gave a speech on how women should treat men.

In her confessional, Lara expressed her disgust for Erik as she listened to his words.

However, it seems the primary charter guest may not be as bad as Below Deck Down Under viewers thought.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Lara herself has come out to stand up for Erik as fans drag him.

Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby defends charter guest Erik amid backlash

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lara did her weekly Q&A session with fans over the recent episode.

The new chief stew has been answering fan questions after every episode since Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiered.

One of the questions she was asked concerned Erik. The fan wanted to know if Erik was as bad as he appeared on screen.

“Not at all! These guests were amazing! And @realerikrock is very talented at what he does! If you needed a boost in the morning he came in with the energy always!” she wrote alongside a photo of the guests with the male deck team.

Lara from Below Deck Down Under defends charter guest Erik. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

Erik wasn’t the only Below Deck Down Under problem person Lara addressed in her Q&A session.

Lara weighs in on Anthony’s Below Deck Down Under exit

Another fan addressed Deckhand Harry Van Vilet’s injury as well as Sous Chef Anthony Bird’s exit. Lara replied, speaking out about Anthony’s exit after Captain Jason Chambers gave him his walking papers.

“Everyone had a different journey on the show, Anthony unfortunately didn’t have the one he had hoped for.ultimately he was unhappy so it was the best thing in the end. Just remember it is a show and packed into small episodes.. so hope everyone can remember to be kind as we are all going through things in life,” Lara said.

Lara weighs in on Anthony’s firing on Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

The chief stew also shared an Instagram Story of the crew having a blast on the night out. One fan commented that the crew’s personalities really came out in the most recent episode, and Lara agreed.

Lara gives props to her Below Deck Down Under Season 3 crew. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

Below Deck Down Under fans are just getting to know new Chief Stew Lara Rigby, but one thing we know for sure is that she always speaks her mind.

We expect to see more of that as Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under plays out.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.