Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Captain Jason scolds Marina, Wihan on the defense, and romances galore

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3 Episode 9 reveal the crew is halfway through the charter season, and tempers are flaring.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the next charter, number five, will feature a Bachelor Nation alum like fans have never seen her before.

However, the familiar face is the least of the Katina crew members’ problems.

Chief Stew Lara Rigby and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph are at their wit’s end with Bosun Wihan Du Toit.

Captain Jason Chambers ordered them to talk and work things out like adults.

Below Deck Down Under viewers saw that conversation take a turn very quickly at the end of Episode 8.

Wihan gets defensive on Below Deck Down Under

The first few minutes of Episode 9 kick off with Wihan, Tzarina, and Lara’s talk. Wihan doesn’t take any responsibility for his actions. Instead, he defends the way he manages the deck team.

Lara calls him out on the deck team, basically doing nothing, which just gets Wihan riled up. In their confessionals, Wihan and Lara take shots at each other while standing by their own management style.

Tzarina shuts down the conversation with an idea for improving communication between the department heads. Her idea is good, but we don’t see it lasting very long.

After the chat, the three of them scatter to get ready for the crew night out. They are having a sushi dinner on the yacht to celebrate Marina Marcondes de Barros’ birthday.

Romance is in the air on the Katina yacht!

Deckhand Harry Van Vliet ups his game by planning a romantic night for Brianna Duffield.

Thanks to an assist from Tzarina and Lara, Harry decorates a guest cabin with flowers, including a flower heart on the bed. Harry wants Bri to know he’s all in on the relationship, as she’s been questioning his intentions recently.

Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis and Sous Chef Alesia Harris leave the yacht to go on an official first date. They seem to have a good time getting to know each other.

We have to say, Alesia and Johnny is one relationship we can get behind.

Back on the yacht, Deckhand Adair Werley inches a little bit closer to giving Wihan a chance. The bosun, for his part, has no plans to give up his pursuit of Adair.

Captain Jason has words for Marina

In another sneak peek, there’s a very tense moment between Captain Jason and Marina. Below Deck Down Under viewers saw a tease of it in the next on preview, but now we get to see the whole moment.

Marina accuses Captain Jason of micromanaging. Although she thinks she’s being funny and it’s a joke, he doesn’t see it that way at all.

The captain defends his management skills before telling the stew never to speak to him like that again.

In her confessional, Marina wonders what she has done. The stew is worried, and she should be. No one talks to Captain Jason like that if they want to keep their job.

So much is happening on the next episode of Below Deck Down Under. Make sure to tune in to see all the drama, chaos, and romance play out.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.